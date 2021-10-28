Panthers try to secure winning season at Guilford's expense

FERRUM - Ferrum College's football team seeks to clinch a winning season in its last home game of the fall 2021 campaign Saturday.
The Panthers (2-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, 5-2 overall) take on league rival Guilford (N.C.) College at W.B. Adams Stadium at 2 p.m.
It's Senior Day and Hall of Fame weekend - as the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 are enshrined in the college's Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.
Ferrum enters the contest on the heels of a 42-28 road conference loss to Hampden-Sydney College.
The Tigers led 21-7 after the first quarter, but by the end of the third period, the count was even at 28.
Then, the Panthers surrendered two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and were conquered.
The last time Ferrum played at Adams Stadium, the Panthers got a game-winning, 35-yard field goal from Seth Deaton and edged league foe Shenandoah University 24-23.
Ferrum quarterback Titus Jones is 239 passing yards shy of reaching the 2,000-yard milestone for the season and is 98 yards shy of breaking the single-season program record.
Jones, a senior, averaged 252 yards-per-game. He is on course to throw for more than 2,500 yards after throwing for more than 1,000 yards during the Panthers' five-game spring season.
Jones has thrown for a league-best 14 touchdowns. He is four shy of the single-season program record.
Ferrum totaled 558 offensive yards and dominated time of possession (41:50 to 18:10), but suffered its second straight defeat to Hampden-Sydney during the calendar year.
In the loss, Jones threw for 333 yards - he was 29 of 43 - but was intercepted twice.
Jones' favorite receiving target, sophomore Tmahdae Penn, accumulated 90 receiving yards and Joshua Ellerbe rushed for 106 on 24 totes.
Guilford (0-4 in the ODAC, 1-5 overall) brings a five-game losing streak into the contest - the Quakers have not won since besting cross-town rival Greensboro (N.C.) College in their season opener.
The Quakers were routed by reigning league champion Randolph-Macon, 58-0, in their last game.
This season, Guilford has surrendered 63 points to Washington and Lee University, 52 to Shenandoah and 58 to Randolph-Macon.
Ferrum has won each of the last two games in the series: 41-12 (spring 2021) and 45-23 (2019) in the last match-up staged at Adams Stadium.
Guilford's last win came in 2018, 28-27, in Ferrum's inaugural ODAC season.