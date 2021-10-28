Panthers try to secure winning season at Guilford's expense

FERRUM - Ferrum College's football team seeks to clinch a winning season in its last home game of the fall 2021 campaign Saturday.

The Panthers (2-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, 5-2 overall) take on league rival Guilford (N.C.) College at W.B. Adams Stadium at 2 p.m.

It's Senior Day and Hall of Fame weekend - as the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 are enshrined in the college's Alumni Sports Hall of Fame.

Ferrum enters the contest on the heels of a 42-28 road conference loss to Hampden-Sydney College.

The Tigers led 21-7 after the first quarter, but by the end of the third period, the count was even at 28.

Then, the Panthers surrendered two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and were conquered.

The last time Ferrum played at Adams Stadium, the Panthers got a game-winning, 35-yard field goal from Seth Deaton and edged league foe Shenandoah University 24-23.

Ferrum quarterback Titus Jones is 239 passing yards shy of reaching the 2,000-yard milestone for the season and is 98 yards shy of breaking the single-season program record.