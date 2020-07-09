Panthers will play 10 games without a break for the second straight year

FERRUM — For the second straight year, Ferrum College’s football team will play 10 consecutive weeks of games without a break.

Last year’s schedule was set that way. This year, it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), of which Ferrum is a member, announced that its schools could not begin fall sports competition until Friday, Sept. 11.

The decision forced the postponement of Ferrum’s season opener against Averett University on Saturday, Sept. 5 and pushed its Saturday, Sept. 12 home game against Greensboro (North Carolina) College into the season-opening slot.

The Panthers’ open date was scheduled the following week (Saturday, Sept. 19), followed by eight consecutive weeks of ODAC play with 2018 conference champion Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.

On Wednesday, Ferrum and Averett agreed to face each other on the 19th at 6 p.m. in Danville.

The contest is the season-opener for the Cougars, who, as of Thursday, have only nine games because a non-conference match-up against Salisbury (Md.) University has been canceled.

Also, a non-conference encounter between Averett University and Christopher Newport University in Danville has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 12 to Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Salisbury game had been slated for Sept. 19 and both Averett and CNU had open dates scheduled for Sept. 26.

After the road games against Averett and Randolph-Macon, Ferrum’s season continues against Washington and Lee University (home) on Oct. 3.