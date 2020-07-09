Panthers will play 10 games without a break for the second straight year

FERRUM — For the second straight year, Ferrum College’s football team will play 10 consecutive weeks of games without a break.
Last year’s schedule was set that way. This year, it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), of which Ferrum is a member, announced that its schools could not begin fall sports competition until Friday, Sept. 11.
The decision forced the postponement of Ferrum’s season opener against Averett University on Saturday, Sept. 5 and pushed its Saturday, Sept. 12 home game against Greensboro (North Carolina) College into the season-opening slot.
The Panthers’ open date was scheduled the following week (Saturday, Sept. 19), followed by eight consecutive weeks of ODAC play with 2018 conference champion Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
On Wednesday, Ferrum and Averett agreed to face each other on the 19th at 6 p.m. in Danville.
The contest is the season-opener for the Cougars, who, as of Thursday, have only nine games because a non-conference match-up against Salisbury (Md.) University has been canceled.
Also, a non-conference encounter between Averett University and Christopher Newport University in Danville has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 12 to Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Salisbury game had been slated for Sept. 19 and both Averett and CNU had open dates scheduled for Sept. 26.
After the road games against Averett and Randolph-Macon, Ferrum’s season continues against Washington and Lee University (home) on Oct. 3.
For the remainder of October, the Panthers travel to Guilford (North Carolina) College (Oct. 10), entertain reigning league champion and NCAA Division III playoff participant Bridgewater College (Oct. 17), followed by consecutive road games against Southern Virginia University (Oct. 24) and Shenandoah University (Oct. 31).
The Panthers finish regular-season play with back-to-back home games against Hampden-Sydney College (Nov. 7) and Emory & Henry College (No. 14).
Last year, Ferrum opened on Sept. 14 with a win over Greensboro on the road, then suffered consecutive losses to Averett (home), Randolph-Macon (home) and Washington and Lee (away).
The Panthers stopped the losing skid with a home triumph over Guilford, but were 2-4 after a setback at Bridgewater.
Ferrum defeated Southern Virginia at home, then fell to Shenandoah at home.
At 3-5, the Panthers traveled to Hampden-Sydney and won before finishing the season with a road loss to Emory & Henry.
The loss to the Wasps proved to be the last Ferrum contest for head coach Rob Grande, who resigned in the off-season to accept a post at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member Iowa State.
Grande was Ferrum’s head coach for four years.
Cleive Adams stepped down from the head post at Averett to fill the vacancy at his college alma mater.
Adams played football for the Panthers and previously served two terms as a Ferrum assistant coach.