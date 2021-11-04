Panthers will try to stop Generals' pursuit of title

LEXINGTON—Washington and Lee University has two chances to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football championship and claim the league’s automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth.
Ferrum College is the first team that stands in the Generals’ way of those achievements.
The Generals and the Panthers meet for the third time as ODAC foes Saturday and the Generals are 2-0 in those match-ups.
Washington and Lee won 38-35 on a late-game field goal in 2018 at W.B. Adams Stadium and 30-10 in 2019 at Wilson Field, the site of Saturday’s contest.
The Generals (7-1, 4-0 in the ODAC) enter the contest with a seven-game winning streak; their lone loss came in their season opener to Christopher Newport University, one of the six teams the Panthers (6-2, 3-2 in the ODAC) have conquered this season.
During the winning streak Washington and Lee has scored late to defeat conference foe Randolph-Macon College and former league rival Emory & Henry College.
Last week, Arturo Ramirez booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give the Generals a 30-28 triumph over the Wasps.
Emory & Henry took a 28-27 edge when its quarterback Kyle Short threw a 52-yard scoring strike to Kashawn Cosey with 4:59 remaining.
With 39 seconds showing, Ramirez missed a 53-yard attempt on fourth and seven from the Emory & Henry 36 yard line.
But the Generals were given a reprieve when the Wasps were flagged for running into the kicker—a five-yard infraction.
On fourth and two, Washington and Lee ran for four yards and a first down on the 27.
The Generals’ drive reached the 21—from there, Ramirez kicked his game winner.
Ramirez made three field goals and Generals quarterback Stephen Murrin ran for 195 yards.
If Ferrum wins each of its last two games, each of which is on the road, it will match the eight wins achieved by its 2017 club.
Last week, the Panthers claimed their 200th victory of the program’s Division III era, which began in 1985, by tallying a season-best points total in besting conference rival Guilford (N.C.) College, 57-35, in their final 2021 contest at Adams Stadium.
Five coaches have contributed to the 200-win total: Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Rob Grande and current sideline boss Cleive Adams, now in his second season in charge.
The campaign is Ferrum’s 37th Division III season. Ferrum’s record is 200-165-1; it has averaged 5 1/2 wins a season.
The 57 points are the most scored by Ferrum since its 81-0 annihilation of Greensboro (N.C.) College during Grande’s coaching term.
Senior quarterback Titus Jones established four program record in the victory: single-game touchdown passes (6), single-season touchdown passes (20), single-season completions (142) and single-season passing yards (2,000).
Jones, who hails from Reidsville, N.C., was 16 of 23 passing for 239 yards and totaled 89 yards rushing on nine totes.
Jones threw scoring tosses to Kai Bowers (first quarter), Christian Caldwell (second quarter) and Joe Burris III (second quarter) in the first half and Daniel Lamb (third quarter), Tmahdae Penn (third quarter) and Nic Cook (fourth quarter) in the second half.
Adams coached at Washington and Lee following his first stint as a Ferrum assistant.
Also, while at Averett University, Adams earned his first career victory at the Generals’ expense in his first game as a college head coach.
Ferrum can finish no worse than .500 in league play after being tabbed for a sixth-place finish in the seven-team league in preseason.
Washington and Lee opted not to play a spring 2021 season. Ferrum played five games and finished 2-3; the Panthers are 8-5 in the current calendar year.