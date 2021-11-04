Panthers will try to stop Generals' pursuit of title

With 39 seconds showing, Ramirez missed a 53-yard attempt on fourth and seven from the Emory & Henry 36 yard line.

But the Generals were given a reprieve when the Wasps were flagged for running into the kicker—a five-yard infraction.

On fourth and two, Washington and Lee ran for four yards and a first down on the 27.

The Generals’ drive reached the 21—from there, Ramirez kicked his game winner.

Ramirez made three field goals and Generals quarterback Stephen Murrin ran for 195 yards.

If Ferrum wins each of its last two games, each of which is on the road, it will match the eight wins achieved by its 2017 club.

Last week, the Panthers claimed their 200th victory of the program’s Division III era, which began in 1985, by tallying a season-best points total in besting conference rival Guilford (N.C.) College, 57-35, in their final 2021 contest at Adams Stadium.

Five coaches have contributed to the 200-win total: Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Rob Grande and current sideline boss Cleive Adams, now in his second season in charge.