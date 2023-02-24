DANVILLE—Deshone Hicks and Calvin Washington combined for 43 points Tuesday to lead No. 9 seed Ferrum College to a 60-56 victory over No. 8 seed Averett University in the first round of the 2022-2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) men’s basketball tournament at The Grant Center.

Hicks netted a game-best 25 points, 17 of which he tallied in the first half, and Washington finished with 18 points.

Hicks was 9 of 17 (52.9%) from the field in 36:06 of action, while Washington played 33:45 and was 8 of 16 (50%) from the floor.

Hicks entered the game ranked second in the ODAC in scoring with a clip of more than 21 points-per-game.

Panthers first-year head coach Patrick Corrigan got water dumped on him from a Gatorade bucket in celebration of the win moments after the clock reached triple zeroes.

With the win, the Panthers (10-16) advance to today’s (Friday’s) quarterfinals against top seed and reigning NCAA Division III national champion Randolph-Macon College. Tip time at the Salem Civic Center is 1 p.m.

Randolph-Macon and Ferrum played once during the regular season and the Yellow Jackets were victorious, 85-70.

“We’ve got a lot left in us, but we’re going to have to play one of our best games of the season, Hicks said of impending match-up.

Randolph-Macon is ranked second nationally.

“They’re the champions until someone beats them. They’ve lost one game in two years. We have a lot of respect for them, but we’ll be ready to play,’’ Corrigan said.

Corrigan was a Panthers assistant the last time they played a quarterfinal-round game at the Civic Center; they lost to Virginia Wesleyan University.

Averett’s season ends with the loss.

The Cougars (10-16) are a year removed from advancing to the NCAA tournament. They won the USA South Athletic Conference championship in their final year in that league.

Ferrum ends a three-game losing streak and avenges a three-point regular-season loss to Averett with the triumph.

The Panthers led by 10 points, 29-19, at the start of the second half and by 19 points, 49-30, with 9:27 remaining. The difference was 16 points, 53-37, with 6:34 to play.

The Cougars closed to with seven points, 53-46, with 2:56 left, to four points, 55-51, with 52.2 seconds showing and two points, 56-54, after a successful 3-point field goal.

Neither team entered the 1-and-1 free-throw bonus until the closing seconds.

Averett’s Raja Milton, who finished with 11 points, pulled his team to within two one last time, 58-56, with 12.9 seconds left.

After a time out, Tahli Oden secured Ferrum’s win by making two free throws on his only visit to the free-throw line.

“We knew (Averett) wasn’t going to let up,’’ Hicks said.

Ferrum held the lead for 28:39 of the 40-minute contest. There was one lead change and the score was tied twice.

Averett’s loss spoiled a 23-point performance by Jordan Lewis, who logged 39:39 minutes of action. He was 9 of 17 from the field and completed a double-double with 14 rebounds.

Also, Bryson McLaughlin grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars.

The count was even at 10 in the first half before the Panthers responded with a 14-2 run that culminated with six points by Hicks on two baskets and two free throws.

Hicks would score again to produce a 26-14 advantage and his 3-pointer just before intermission put the Panthers in front by 11.

Ferrum had not played since last Wednesday when the Panthers fell 61-47 at home to Guilford (N.C.) College.

That break gave them a week to prepare for Hicks and several other team members to travel to Danville to watch the Cougars compete in their regular-season finale last Saturday, Hicks said.

“We prepared well for this game all week,’’ said Hicks, a former player in the CIAA.

“We had guys step up (tonight),’’ Corrigan said.

Ferrum held advantages in points off turnovers (17-13) and fast-break points (12-10).

Averett had edges in second-chance points (11-4) and bench scoring (15-3).

Points in the pain were even at 24.

Besides Lewis and Milton, five other players scored for the Cougars.

Besides Hicks and Washington, four other players scored for the Panthers.

The series between Ferrum and Averett dates to 1985, the Panthers’ first year of Division III play. The rivals have played 75 times with Averett holding a 39-36 advantage in the series.