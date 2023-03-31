FERRUM - Paced by three, multiple-run rallies Wednesday, Ferrum College defeated Mary Baldwin University 12-7 in a non-conference baseball game at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (8-14) erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the last of the third inning.

With the count 4-3 in Ferrum's favor, the Panthers tallied two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to push the spread to six runs, 9-3.

The Panthers closed their scoring with single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth.

Mary Baldwin (4-16) scored one run each in the sixth and seventh and two in the eighth.

Mary Baldwin outhit Ferrum, 15-11, but committed three errors, while the Panthers were charged with one defensive blunder.

Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) scored on a balk and Benjamin Thomas belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to give the Panthers a lead they would not yield.

Leading 4-3 after 3 1/2 innings and 6-3 after four frames, Ferrum picked up three runs in the fifth - two on RBI singles by Clayton Michael and Chitwood.

An RBI double to center field by Elijah Byrd made the count 10-4 and after Shawn Baxter's RBI single in the seventh, the score was 11-5.

Mary Baldwin scored twice in the top of the eighth, but Ferrum answered with its final run in the last of the frame.

For the Panthers, Byrd was 2 of 5 with a double, triple, a run and an RBI, Michael was 2 of 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Chitwood was 2 of 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

For Mary Baldwin, Josh Lallo was 3 of 5 with a run and an RBI and Dylan Rankin was 3 of 5 with a run.

Ferrum reliever Josh Hite (1-0) worked two innings and permitted two hits, two walks and an earned run to claim the victory. He struck out two.

Mary Baldwin starter Alex Belako (1-5) surrendered six hits, four walks and seven earned runs in five innings pitched.

The Panthers return to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play when they host Bridgewater College at Adams Field.

The first game of a doubleheader starts at 4 p.m.

Averett rallies for win over Ferrum

FERRUM - Averett University rallied from four runs in arrears Tuesday for a 6-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball win over Ferrum College at W.B. Adams Field.

Averett’s victory is its first in ODAC play this season.

The Panthers (7-14, 2-6 ODAC) saw a two-game winning streak end with the setback.

Ferrum led 4-0 through four innings after an RBI single by Nick Funk in the first inning, an RBI base hit by Bryce Thacker in the second frame and a two-run triple by Enrique Diaz in the third inning.

The Cougars (4-15-1, 1–7 ODAC) tied the count at 4 in the fifth, an inning that featured Chris Byrd’s three-run home run.

The home run was Byrd’s lone hit.

Averett broke the deadlook with two runs in the seventh.

A Benjamin Thomas RBI single in the bottom of the ninth pulled Ferrum to within a run, 6-5.

The Panthers had the tying run in scoring position later in the inning, but Jaden Johnson was caught in a rundown between second and third base for the game’s final out.

Nathan Comer, (1-2) claimed the victory - his first of the season - after working 5 1/3 innings of relief.

Comer yielded four hits and an earned run, while striking out one.

For Ferrum, Funk, Thacker and Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) each was 2 of 4.

Funk and Chitwood each scored a run and Thacker drove in a run.

Brady Owen (0-2) absorbed the loss after pitching an inning of relief. He permitted a hit and two earned runs.

Ferrum outhit Averett, 12-9, but the Panthers committed two errors, while the Cougars played error-free defense.

Each team collected two extra base hits - a double and home run by Averett and a double and a triple by Ferrum and each team stole two bases.

Ferrum registered five RBIs, while Averett recorded four, one of which was plated courtesy of a sacrifice fly.