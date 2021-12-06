Panthers win first ODAC contest; end six-game skid

FERRUM - Ferrum College came within two points of placing all five of its starters in double figures Saturday in a 76-64 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball triumph over Virginia Wesleyan University at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, a victory that stopped a six-game Panthers' losing streak.
Ferrum (2-6, 1-2 ODAC), which claimed its first conference triumph of the season, broke a stalemate at 52 by doubling the Marlins' points total in the fourth quarter, 24-12.
The Panthers got all of their final-frame points from four players: Kayla Cabiness (seven points), Aisha Martin (10 points) and Jacy Marvin (five points) and Cameron Hawkins (two points).
That quartet converted 23 of 50 shots from the field. As a team, Ferrum made 42.9 % (27 of 63) of its attempts; it registered 50% shooting clips in the second and third stanzas, shooting 8 of 16 from the floor in each frame.
Cabiness, who was 7 of 12 from the field, finished with a game-best 23 points and she distributed a game-best eight assists, two more (6) than Virginia Wesleyan had as a team. She committed just one turnover in 39 minutes of action.
Marvin scored 19 points, Martin tallied 15 and Hawkins finished with 11.
Ferrum held leads of eight points (four times), nine points (three times), 10 points (four times), 11 points (two times) and 12 points (once) in the closing, 10-minute quarter.
"We had two to three good practices prior to Saturday. What we need to continue to do is transfer those good practice days to game days,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said.
"We've been working hard. We've done some good things in the past week and I'm pleased with that.''
Four reserves logged a total of 36 minutes. None scored, but that quarter took only five shots from the field.
Of the Panthers' 27 field goals, 17 were produced by an assist.
Each team collected five steals.
Ferrum forced 23 tournovers, while committing 14.
The Panthers made nine 3-pointers to one for the Marlins. They were 13 of 19 from the free-throw line as opposed to the Marlins' 19 of 33 clip.
Virginia Wesleyan led 19-15 after the opening quarter, but Ferrum used a 20-11 second-stanza surge to erase that deficit and produce a 35-30 advantage at intermission.
The Marlins won the third quarter, 22-17, to tie the score at 52.
Virginia Wesleyan (2-6, 0-3 ODAC) got points from nine players,
Celeste Rucker scored a team-best 16 points and missed achieving a double-double by one rebound; she pulled down a game-best nine.
The Marlins were seven points shy of placing four other players in double figures as one finished with nine and three others each finished with eight.
Virginia Wesleyan got 21 points from its bench; six reserves saw action.
For the game, Virginia Wesleyan made 38.6% of its shots - the Marlins were 4 of 15 from the field in the fourth quarter.
The score was tied five times; the game featured nine lead changes.
Virginia Wesleyan held edges in points in the paint (24-16) and second chance points (16-7) at game's end.
The Panthers netted 20 points off turnovers to 11 for the Marlins. Fast break points were even at 2.
Ferrum led by 14 points with 2:41 left before intermission. Virginia Wesleyan's largest advantage was four points and the 8:25 mark.
The Panthers evened their record at Swartz Gym this season at 1-1 with the victory.
Ferrum's next game is Wednesday against ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite University. Tip off in Harrisonburg is 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite, Virginia Wesleyan and Guilford (N.C.) College are the only ODAC clubs without a league victory to date.