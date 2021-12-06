Panthers win first ODAC contest; end six-game skid

FERRUM - Ferrum College came within two points of placing all five of its starters in double figures Saturday in a 76-64 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball triumph over Virginia Wesleyan University at William P. Swartz Gymnasium, a victory that stopped a six-game Panthers' losing streak.

Ferrum (2-6, 1-2 ODAC), which claimed its first conference triumph of the season, broke a stalemate at 52 by doubling the Marlins' points total in the fourth quarter, 24-12.

The Panthers got all of their final-frame points from four players: Kayla Cabiness (seven points), Aisha Martin (10 points) and Jacy Marvin (five points) and Cameron Hawkins (two points).

That quartet converted 23 of 50 shots from the field. As a team, Ferrum made 42.9 % (27 of 63) of its attempts; it registered 50% shooting clips in the second and third stanzas, shooting 8 of 16 from the floor in each frame.

Cabiness, who was 7 of 12 from the field, finished with a game-best 23 points and she distributed a game-best eight assists, two more (6) than Virginia Wesleyan had as a team. She committed just one turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Marvin scored 19 points, Martin tallied 15 and Hawkins finished with 11.