Panthers wrestle in Virginia, Pennsylvania on same day

SALEM - Ferrum College freshman wrestler Sam Slate placed fifth in his weight class at Sunday's Southeast Open, staged at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.

Wrestlers representing NCAA Division I, II and III teams competed in the day-long tournament.

Slate, the Panthers' 184-pounder, finished 4-1; he won two bouts by pin and one by major decision.

Slate wrestled in the tournament's freshman/sophomore division.

Eight other wrestlers took the mat for Ferrum in the division: Trent Proctor (0-2, 125 pounds), Mason Rogers (1-2, 133 pounds), Tyler Ramirez (1-2, 149 pounds), Anthony Gaskin (1-2, one pin, 149pounds), Colt Oliver (0-2, 174 pounds), Cullen Nash-Cleek (1-2, one pin, 184 pounds), Rayshawn Dixon (1-2, 285 pounds) and Ethan Fragoso (0-2, 285 pounds).

Four wrestlers competed in the open division: JD McMillin (0-2, 125 pounds), Levi Englman (1-2 , 133 pounds), Christian Hite (1-2, 157 pounds) and Braden Homsey (0-2, 197 pounds).

"The Southeast Open was a great experience for our team. I was proud of our effort, attitude and fight. We focused on achieving small goals and fixing mistakes,'' first-year Ferrum head coach Logan Meister said.