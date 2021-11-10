Panthers wrestle in Virginia, Pennsylvania on same day

SALEM - Ferrum College freshman wrestler Sam Slate placed fifth in his weight class at Sunday's Southeast Open, staged at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.
Wrestlers representing NCAA Division I, II and III teams competed in the day-long tournament.
Slate, the Panthers' 184-pounder, finished 4-1; he won two bouts by pin and one by major decision.
Slate wrestled in the tournament's freshman/sophomore division.
Eight other wrestlers took the mat for Ferrum in the division: Trent Proctor (0-2, 125 pounds), Mason Rogers (1-2, 133 pounds), Tyler Ramirez (1-2, 149 pounds), Anthony Gaskin (1-2, one pin, 149pounds), Colt Oliver (0-2, 174 pounds), Cullen Nash-Cleek (1-2, one pin, 184 pounds), Rayshawn Dixon (1-2, 285 pounds) and Ethan Fragoso (0-2, 285 pounds).
Four wrestlers competed in the open division: JD McMillin (0-2, 125 pounds), Levi Englman (1-2 , 133 pounds), Christian Hite (1-2, 157 pounds) and Braden Homsey (0-2, 197 pounds).
"The Southeast Open was a great experience for our team. I was proud of our effort, attitude and fight. We focused on achieving small goals and fixing mistakes,'' first-year Ferrum head coach Logan Meister said.
"The competition was stout as we faced mostly Division I opponents and our team handled it well. We had a standout performance from Sam. ...I'm excited to (see us) continue improving throughout the season.''
Six wrestlers competed in the East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University Open Sunday: Hayden Funck (0-2, 141 pounds, Charles Tisby (0-2, 157 pounds), Joshua Johnson (0-2, 165 pounds), Jay Worley (0-2, 165 pounds), George Mitchell (0-2, 285 pounds) and Trent Ray (0-2, 285 pounds).
Ferrum's next dual match is today at home against Greensboro (N.C.) College.
Math time is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers will attempt to square their dual-match record; they lost to Washington and Lee University in their season opener.
Ferrum women open season in Pennsylvania
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Ferrum College's women's wrestling team opened its 2021-2022 season in Sunday's East Stroudsburg (Pa.) Open.
A field of 27 teams, five of which compete for NCAA Division I colleges and universities, comprised the field. The majority of the teams were from NCAA Division II or NAIA institutions.
Ferrum sent three wrestlers to the tournament and the trio posted a 2-6 record: Katrina Anderson (1-2, 143 pounds), Gabby Mendoza (1-2, 191 pounds) and Ryann Tyree (0-2, 191 pounds).
Anderson best Lockslea Mayer of New Jersey City by technical fall, 10-0.
Mendoza defeated Caira Jaynes of Delaware Valley (Pa.) by decision, 6-0.
"The ladies came out ready to battle. The first tournament of the year is always a good test to see where we stand versus the competition,'' Ferrum assistant wrestling coach Jared Costa said.
"I thought we wrestled well, and were right there with a chance to win in every match. We learned a lot, and I'm excited to get to practice .. so we can keep improving for our next competition.''
Ferrum returns to action Saturday, Nov. 20 in Lynchburg at a tri-meet at Liberty University.
The event is set for a noon start at the LaHaye Multipurpose Center.