Panthers, Yellow Jackets play to a scoreless stalemate

ASHLAND—Ferrum College and reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Randolph-Macon College played to a 0-0 deadlock in a league women’s soccer match Sunday at the R-MC Soccer Field.

The Panthers (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ODAC) have played two conference matches to ties this season.

The Yellow Jackets (0-2-1, 0-1-1 ODAC) won the 2019 conference championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament.

The Yellow Jackets have yet to win a match this season.

“I’m incredibly proud of how hard we worked and fought. Getting a tie against the defending ODAC champions is a great result that we can build on for the future,’’ Ferrum head coach Erin Saleeby said.

“I’m pleased with the direction we are heading and I am excite to see what this team can accomplish.’’

Randolph-Macon failed to score despite holding a 33-4 advantage in shots and a 21-0 edge in shots on goal at match’s end.

The Yellow Jackets totaled 13 shots in the first half, 13 in the second half, three in the first sudden-victory overtime and five in the second sudden-victory overtime.

Each extra frame lasted 10 minutes.