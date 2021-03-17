Panthers, Yellow Jackets play to a scoreless stalemate

ASHLAND—Ferrum College and reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Randolph-Macon College played to a 0-0 deadlock in a league women’s soccer match Sunday at the R-MC Soccer Field.
The Panthers (1-1-2, 1-1-2 ODAC) have played two conference matches to ties this season.
The Yellow Jackets (0-2-1, 0-1-1 ODAC) won the 2019 conference championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s soccer tournament.
The Yellow Jackets have yet to win a match this season.
“I’m incredibly proud of how hard we worked and fought. Getting a tie against the defending ODAC champions is a great result that we can build on for the future,’’ Ferrum head coach Erin Saleeby said.
“I’m pleased with the direction we are heading and I am excite to see what this team can accomplish.’’
Randolph-Macon failed to score despite holding a 33-4 advantage in shots and a 21-0 edge in shots on goal at match’s end.
The Yellow Jackets totaled 13 shots in the first half, 13 in the second half, three in the first sudden-victory overtime and five in the second sudden-victory overtime.
Each extra frame lasted 10 minutes.
Randolph-Macon finished the match with a 10-2 edge in corner kicks, and each team had a scoring chance voided by an offsides call.
Ferrum committed 13 fouls to Randolph-Macon’s seven.
Nicole Czyzewski took eight shots for the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets employed two goalkeepers over 110 minutes of play: m Zoe Long and Abby Cooks. Neither registered a save.
Panthers netminder Abbey Hayes played all 110 minutes and totaled 21 saves.
Ferrum continues its season today against ODAC foe Bridgewater College.
Match time is 5 p.m. at Penn-Roediger Field; however, the contest could be switched to W.B. Adams Stadium and have a later start time depending on weather.
Equestrian team competes
at BridgewaterBRIDGEWATER—Ferrum College’s equestrian team returned to competition Saturday in an event hosted by Bridgewater College at the Bridgewater Equestrian Center.
The event was not an official Intercollegiate Horse Show (IHSA) show because of COVID-19, but it was contested using the ISHA format.
This permitted seniors to compete, while also allowing students the opportunity to gain some experience in the collegiate arena.
“After a full year of not competing this was a much welcomed horse show for us,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said. “We are looking forward to two more invitational events this spring.
“As a coach, I’m happy for our seniors to have this time with their team before they graduate.’’
Junior Hattie Rieck was Ferrum’s top performer; she placed second in Introductory Equitation on the Flat.
Also, senior Emma Williams placed fifth in Novice Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat; sophomore Grace Howell came in fifth in Limit Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fences; and senior Lindsay Koogler finished sixth in Limit Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat.
Ferrum’s next event is Sunday—the Washington and Lee University IHSA show at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington.
Wrestlers finish season in IowaCORALVILLE, Iowa—Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team completed its 2021 season in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III championships.
This event replaced the NCAA Division III national championships which were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten wrestlers, one in each weight class, competed for the Panthers, led by first-year head coach Ryan Riggs.
Levi Englman (133 pounds), Mario Vasquez (141 pounds), Braden Homsey (197 pounds) and Rayshawn Dixon (285) finished 2-2 for the Panthers.
Tyler Ramirez (149 pounds), Christian Hite (157 pounds), Isaac Hudson (165 pounds) and Elijah Martin (174 pounds) finished 1-2 for Ferrum, while J.D. McMillin (125 pounds) and Cris Reynoso (184 pounds) were 0-2.
Englman is a two-time All-American, while Vasquez and Homsey are past All-Americans.
Shenandoah shuts out FerrumWINCHESTER—Propelled by a six-goal second half, Shenandoah University blanked Ferrum College, 8-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey match.
The Hornets doubled the spread twice after intermission.
Shenandoah scored twice in the third quarter to turn a 2-0 lead at halftime into a 4-0 edge.
In the fourth period, the Hornets netted four goals to produce the final count.
Shenandoah held advantages in shots (39-2), shots on goal (31-2) and penalty corners (18-1) at match’s end.
Two players accounted for Ferrum’s shots—each with one.
“We saw some positive moments, especially in the first half. It was good to see the team beginning to implement some of the skills and tactics we’ve been working on in practice throughout the past week,’’ Panthers head coach Carrie Austin said.
Seven players accounted for the Hornets’ scoring.
Kelsey Jones paced Shenandoah with two goals, while Elise Velasquez, Hannah Mink, Elizabeth Ranberger, Cassidy Morrison, Abby Barefoot and Kylee Tuebner each netted one.
Jones took 10 shots and Tuebner passed out two assists.
Ferrum committed 25 fouls to 23 for Shenandoah.
“We look forward to getting back out there for week three (of the season), and taking advantage of more opportunities to grow and compete,’’ Austin said.
Mia Holmes totaled 20 saves in goal for the Panthers, while Hornets counterpart Isabella Morande collected two saves.
Ferrum returns to action Friday against ODAC rival Bridgewater College. Match time at W.B. Adams Stadium is 7 p.m.