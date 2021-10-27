Parents meetings are set for Thursday, Tuesday at FCHS

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Winter sports parents meetings at Franklin County are scheduled for Thursday (Oct. 26) and Tuesday (Nov. 2).
These meetings begin at 6 p.m. at Elton Bonner Auditorium, which is in the Harold W. Ramsey building
FCHS competes in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls indoor track and field boys and girls swimming and wrestling during the winter sports season.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
