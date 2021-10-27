 Skip to main content
Parents meetings are set for Thursday, Tuesday at FCHS
Winter sports parents meetings at Franklin County are scheduled for Thursday (Oct. 26) and Tuesday (Nov. 2).

These meetings begin at 6 p.m. at Elton Bonner Auditorium, which is in the Harold W. Ramsey building

FCHS competes in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls indoor track and field boys and girls swimming and wrestling during the winter sports season.

For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

