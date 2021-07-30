Parris is transferring for final year of play

Also, Parris made at least one 3-point field goal in each of the Eagles’ 27 games (FCHS was 16-11) that season.

ON THE MAT: Former Ferrum College head wrestling coach Nate Yetzer, now the head coach at Roanoke College, is taking the Maroons to the Gator Boot Duals in Nashville (Tenn.), the Citrus Invitational in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and the Virginia Duals in Hampton.

The Maroons have dual meets scheduled against Washington and Lee University, Greensboro (N.C.) College, Shenandoah University, Gettysburg (Pa.) University, Southern Virginia University and Averett University.

Averett is the host school for the 2022 SEWC Championships, Saturday, Feb. 5.

The 2022 Southeast Regionals are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26 at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa. and the NCAA Division III Championships are March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Former Ferrum wrestlers Blake Rosenbaum has been hired as a full-time assistant for the Maroons, Yetzer said.adding that he also will serve as the program's recruiting coordinator.

"I couldn't be happier to have (Blake) on board,'' Yetzer said.

The program is in the process of hiring a second assistant, Yetzer said.