Parris reaches scoring milestone for UVA-Wise
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Former Franklin County prep standout Briggs Parris (No. 12) is the latest men's basketball player to achieve the 1,000-point scoring milestone at the University of Virginia's College at Wise.

 PHOTO COURTSEY OF UVA-WISE

ANDERSON, S.C. -  Briggs Parris, a red-shirt junior for the University of Virginia's College at Wise and a former prep basketball standout at Franklin County, reached a scoring milestone Saturday afternoon.

Parris netted his 1,000th career point in the Highland Cavaliers' 88-80 loss to Anderson.

Parris is the 38th men's basketball player to achieve the scoring milestone since UVA-Wise became a four-year institution.

Parris entered Saturday's contest with 999 career points. He tallied 17 of his 22 points in the first half.

Parris has scored 1,021 career points: 167 this season, 389 as a red-shirt sophomore and 465 as a red-shirt freshman.

Parris missed his true freshman year because of an injury.

UVA-Wise is 2-11 this season with all of its games in South Atlantic Conference (SAC) play.

As a senior at FCHS, Parris was a starter on an Eagles' club that won the Conference 3 championship and bested Woodbridge at home to earn a berth in the Class 6 state tournament.

The Eagles lost to Landstown at home in the regional semifinals, then defeated C.D. Hylton at home in the regional third-place game.

FCHS fell to eventual state champion W.T. Woodson in the state quarterfinals - Parris' last high school game.

