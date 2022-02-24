Parris receives weekly hoops honor

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Former Franklin County standout Briggs Parris, who is playing his final season of college basketball as a graduate transfer at Fairmont State University, surpassed the 1,400-point mark in career scoring in a three-point, 110-107, setback to West Liberty.

The contest was a match-up of nationally-ranked clubs: No. 2 West Liberty and No.16 Fairmont State.

Parris averaged 21.5 points in two games last week and was named Fairmont State’s Male Athlete of the Week.

Parris netted a team-best 26 points against West Liberty. He was 5 of 9 from the 3-point field-goal arc and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for 24 of those points.

Parris ranks first in the Mountain West Conference in 3-point field-goal percentage (43.2%) and has netted 324 points this season.

Parris surpassed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring during a three-year playing tenure at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

As a senior at FCHS, Parris, who hails from Boones Mill, started for an Eagles squad that qualified for the Class 6 state tournament.

Westover tops SMLCA in state tournament play

DANVILLE - Paced by a 50-point first half, reigning South Region champion Westover Christian Academy advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball tournament with as 29-point, 76-47, victory over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) in a Tuesday quarterfinal-round game.

Westover (18-4), which won its 10 game at home this season against one defeat, joins Regents, Grace Christian and Ridgeview Christian in Friday’s semifinals iat Timberlake Christian in Forest.

Westover's semifinal-round opponent is Regents.

The Bulldogs are the two-time state runner-up.

The Ospreys (9-8), who were making their fourth appearance in the state tournament, saw their season end with the loss, their second in a row and their second this season to Westover.

SMLCA is a season removed from defeating Westover, 40-36, in the state championship game, played on the Bulldogs’ home floor.

The Bulldogs and the Ospreys are two of five South Region teams that qualified for the state tournament; the others are Christian Heritage Academy, Roanoke Valley Christian School and Faith Christian School-Roanoke.

Westover led by 14 points, 21-7, after the first quarter and the Bulldogs pushed the spread to 26 points, 50-24, at intermission after capturing the second stanza by 12, 29-17.

The spread reached 34 points, 70-36, after Westover claimed the third period by eight, 20-12.

SMLCA won the final frame, 11-6.

BFMS, SMLCA face off in scrimmage

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team plays its lone preseason game Monday against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA).

First pitch is 5 p.m. at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles open their 2022 season Thursday at home against Roanoke Valley Middle School District foe Northside Middle School at 5 p.m.

Chug for the Jug is April 30

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 30.

The race will be contested rain or shine.

The fundraising event starts and end in the parking lot behind Franklin County High School between the Roy M. Law Building and C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

All proceeds benefit the track and field programs at FCHS and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Registration is $25, $20 for ages 18 and younger.

Prizes are awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers, the male and female masters (ages 40 and older) winners and in each male and female age group.

Sponsors for the race are American National Bank & Trust, Carilion Clinic, Brooks Mill Winery and Haywood's Jewelers.

Information is available on the Chug for the Jug Facebook page or at runroanoke.com .

'Putts for Paws' tourney is set for March 5

The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount is staging the Putts for Paws golf tournament Saturday, March 5 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee time is 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society.

The tournament is full, but hole sponsorships are still available for $50.

For information, contact rockymountrotaryclub @outlook.com.

SML Sandlot tourney is slated for March 12

The fourth annual SML Sandlot golf tournament is set for Saturday, March 12 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $240 per team.

Two mulligans, one for use on the first nine holes, the other for use on the last nine, one red tee and one string for putting can be purchased for an additional $10.

Also, putting games for cash, longest drive and closest to the pin contests and 50/50 and door-prize drawings are planned.

Hole sponsorships are available for purchased $50 for one hole, $100 for three holes.

The SML Sandlot Travel Baseball Organization fields teams in 8U, 9U, 10U and 11U age divisions.

More than 70 players compete in the organization.

Monies raised are used to help offset the majority any costs associated with maintaining the teams.

For information, call Matt Conley (540) 420-9958, Josh Herman (540) 797-8494, Brandon Meador, (540) 484-3890, Aaron Haigler, (540) 263-0254, or Brandon McMillan, (540) 416-6315.

Cheerleading tryouts are scheduled for late March

Tryouts for the 2022-2023 Franklin County varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School cheerleading team are scheduled for Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31.

Rising seventh or eighth-grade male or female students who are enrolled at BFMS for the 2022-2023 school year are eligible to try out for the middle school team.

Rising ninth through 12th grade students enrolled at the high school are eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate needs to have a VHSL physical form dated after May 1, 2021 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to try out.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts.

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to tryouts.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates will be asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are scheduled for March in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Those interested in trying out should obtain an informational packet from the office on the BFMS or Gereau Center campuses or any office at FCHS.

For information, contact FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

​