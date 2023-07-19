Franklin County baseball players Lawson Pasley and Ashton Hylton competed for the West team this past weekend at the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University.

The West squad captured the bronze medal with a 3-2 win over the Central squad, while the North defeated the East 7-2 for the Gold medal.

Pasley was 2 of 11 with a stolen base, an RBI and a walk.

Also, he pitched three scoreless innings in game two, striking out four and walking two and surrendered no hits.

Hylton was 2 of 9 with a two-RBI triple to centerfield, a walk, and a stolen base.

Hylton pitched one inning in game three and yielded an unearned run, a hit and struck out one.

‘The Last Inning’’ Senior games are July 22

SALEM - The Salem Red Sox and the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame are sponsoring “The Last Inning’’ Senior Games at Salem Memorial Ballpark Saturday, Sept. 22.

A doubleheader - two, seven-inning games - is set for 4 p.m.

Between the two games, the Hall of Fame will recognize the finalists and the 2023 winner of the Ray Bellamy Award, which honors the Player of the Year in the HOF’s seven-county region.

Also two scholarships in memory of two of the HOF’s founding members, Posey Oyler and Kelvin Bowles, will be presented.

Bowles, who died in 2022, was a charter member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, serving for more than 30 years.

Bowles owned the Salem franchise in the Carolina League for 21 years and was a professional scout for several major-league teams.

Former Franklin County star Preston Crowl, a Virginia Tech signee, is the recipient of the Bowles Scholarship and he is a finalist for the Bellamy Award for the second year in a row.

Other finalists are Heath Andrews of James River, Jesse Brown of Staunton River, Trey Lundy of Cave Spring, Mason Self of Christiansburg and Breckin Nace of Jefferson Forest.

There is no admission fee.

Concessions will be sold.

Naff is HOF’s keynote speaker

SALEM - Abe Naff, a 1999 Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame inductee who won more than 600 games while guiding Ferrum College’s baseball team, is the guest speaker for the Hall of Fame’s banquet Sunday, July 23, at the Salem Civic Center.

Naff served as the Panthers’ skipper for 23 years from 1985-2007. During that time, he coached 22 players who went on to play professional baseball while achieving a record of 643-236-3, a winning percentage of .731.

Also, Naff served as Ferrum’s Director of Athletics for 15 years.

A Rocky Mount native and a standout catcher at Franklin County High School and Lynchburg College, Naff was selected to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) team twice while helping lead the Hornets to a national ranking.

Naff has been inducted into five halls of fame and he has the ninth best winning percentage of coaches in NCAA Division III and ranks in the top 50 in all divisions.

The HOF Class of 2023 in comprised of Roy Clark (Ferrum College), Nick Jones, Randy Lawrence (Ferrum College), Reggie Poff and Matt Trent.

Gary Oyler is the 2023 recipient of the Wayne LaPierre Sr. Community Service Award.

Eagles open season with scrimmage at Pulaski County

DUBLIN - Franklin County opens its 2023 varsity football season with a visit to Pulaski County for a scrimmage game Friday, Aug. 11.

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

A home Benefit Game against Cave Spring is Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

The Eagles’ first three regular-season games are on the road: versus Bassett on Friday, Aug. 25, versus Salem on Friday, Sept. 1 and versus Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) on Friday, Sept. 8.

Franklin County’ home opener is Friday, Sept. 15 against Magna Vista.

Following an open date, the Eagles entertain Brookville on Friday, Sept. 29 and open Blue Ridge District play against Northside on Friday, Oct. 6.

Blue Ridge District play continues when Franklin County faces Staunton River (Friday, Oct. 13) and William Fleming (Friday, Oct. 27) on the road and hosts William Byrd (Friday, Oct. 20) and Lord Botetourt (Friday, Nov. 3).

All regular-season games kick off at 7 p.m.

Brookville is the Eagles’ Hall of Fame opponent, Northside is the Eagles’ Homecoming foe and Lord Botetourt is the Senior Night rival.

Football statistician is needed

Franklin County seeks volunteer statistician for varsity football for the 2023 season.

Those who are interested are asked to contact the high school athletic department, 483-5332.

Ferrum opens 2023 season in Ohio

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s football team opens its 2023 campaign with a visit to New Concord, Ohio for the first of three consecutive non-conference match-ups: a contest against Muskingum on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Muskingum routed Ferrum 31-3 last season in a first-time encounter between the two teams.

The Panthers, who finished 1-9 a year ago and who enter the upcoming season with a three-game losing streak, are at W.B. Adams Stadium for three of the next four weeks against North Carolina Wesleyan, LaGrange (Ga.) and on Sept. 30, the Panthers challenge Shenandoah in their Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.

Start times are 6 p.m. noon and 2 p.m.

Ferrum’s open weekend is Saturday, Sept. 23.

The rest of the season is comprised of ODAC games: at Hampden-Sydney (Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.), at Washington and Lee (Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.), home versus Guilford (Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. for Homecoming), at Bridgewater (Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.), home versus Randolph-Macon (Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. for Senior Day) and at Averett (Saturday, Nov. 11) to close regular-season play.

Ferrum claimed its lone victory at Guilford’s expense last season in Greensboro, N.C.

Student-athletes make VaSID Academic All-State team

FOREST - Six Ferrum College student-athletes representing five sports have been selected to the 2022-2023 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State team.

Thirty-six school in the commonwealth are represented 214 student-athletes are honored.

Representing Ferrum are Faith Bibbo (senior, field hockey), Ethan Fragoso (junior, wrestling), Lyndsey Sears (senior, softball), Allison Setlak (senior, women’s soccer), Ozzie Torres (senior, baseball) and Breanna Weaver (junior, softball).

Those chosen must have at least a 3.25 cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) and have attained sophomore academic standing.

Weaver hails from Rocky Mount and is a former prep standout at Franklin County.

Bibbo is from Suffolk, Fragoso is from Port Orchard, Wa., Sears is from Forest City, N.C., Setlak is from Cary, N.C. and Torres is from Williamsburg.

Norton tournament is rated a success

TROUTVILLE - Thirty-one teams competed last month in the annual Hank Norton/Black Hats golf tournament at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Panthers’ football team and honors long-time head coach and athletic director Hank Norton, who died in January 2019 at age 91.

In 34 years as head coach, Norton guided Ferrum to a 277-44-11 record, four National Junior College Athletic Association championships (1965, 1968, 1974 and 1977), one national runner-up showing (1966) and four consecutive NCAA Division III playoff appearances (1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990).

Norton was the college’s athletic director on two occasions for 21 years.

“We are so appreciative to our alums that were with us,’’ Panthers head coach Cleive Adams said.

At one point, play was delayed briefly by lightning.

“We had guys from every decade going back to the 1960s. The camaraderie was excellent…everything ran smoothly. We hope to keep this type of excitement moving forward,’’ Adams said.

The tournament is open to alumni, friends and supporters of Ferrum’s football program.

Contact Adams at cadams@ferrum.edu about next year’s tournament.

Wrestling clinic is set for July 29

A wrestling clinic is scheduled for Franklin County’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium Saturday, July 29.

The day-long session is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call the Franklin County Athletic Department, 483-5332.

Cheer Clinic begins July 24

The 2023 FCHS Eagle Youth CheerlClinic is Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.

The clinic is for ages 4 to 14.

Instruction is provided on cheer, dance, stunts, jumps and more, and each child receives a spirit item for attending.

Parents must sign a permission form for their children prior to the start of the clinic or they can do so in advance by visiting the high school athletic department.

Those with questions are asked to contact head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Competition Cheer Squad tryouts are scheduled

Tryouts for the 2023-2024 Franklin County High School Competition Cheer Squad areThursday, July 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Any male or female who wishes to try out for the squad must be enrolled at Franklin County for the upcoming school year and have a Virginia High School League physical form - dated after May 1 - on file with the high school athletic department.

Candidates will be asked to perform various cheer stunts, motions, jumps and dance moves as directed by the coaches, and they will be required to run the mile.

Also, candidates will be asked to perform any tumbling that they can do safely.

Candidates who make the squad also will be members of the school’s sideline cheer teams for football and basketball.

Those with questions are asked to contact head cheerl coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Biggs returns to Ferrum coaching staff

FERRUM - Alumnus and former wrestling standout Paul Biggs is returning to Ferrum College as an assistant men’s wrestling coach, college officials said in a recent media release.

Biggs served as the Panthers head cross country coach and assistant men’s wrestling coach during the 2016-2017 academic year.

Biggs has served as the head wrestling coach at Morehead (N.C.) in Eden, his high-school alma mater for the past six years.

During his tenure, he posted a 140-40 dual-match record and helped 19 of his wrestlers qualify for the North Carolina State Championships.

Nine of those campaigners were place winners - two of whom were state champions.

Biggs’ 2023 team won the Mideast Region title and placed fourth in the state tournament.

Cooper is cited by VaSID

FERRUM- Willow Cooper, a junior midfielder, has earned second-team All-State honors in women’s lacrosse for the 2023 season by a vote of the Viginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Cooper hails from Calvert County, Md. She is a first-time VaSID honoree.

Cooper tied the program record for single-season goals (67) and established new program standards for single-season shots (129) and single match draw controls won (15).

She ranks second in season draw controls won (106), third in career draws won (203), third in career match winning goals (nine), fifth in career goals (133), fifth in career shots (295) and eighth in career points (150).

Ferrum finished the 2023 season with an 8-9 record, 2-6 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Milligan is named assistant volleyball coach

FERRUM - Morgan Milligan has been hired at Ferrum College as the Panthers’ new assistant volleyball coach.

“We are thrilled to have Morgan join our staff,’’ Panthers head coach Shelbylynn Adair. “She will bring a lot of knowledge and energy to help our program grow at Ferrum.’’

Milligan served as a full-time assistant volleyball coach at Concord (W.Va.) University for one year.

She was in charge of academics of student-athletes, recruiting visits, practice and coordinating travel events.

Also, she was the Director of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Milligan received her Bachelor of Arts in 2020 from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and her Masters in educational leadership in 2022.

Lawrence joins sports medicine staff

FERRUM - Ella Lawrence has joined Ferrum College’s sports medicine staff after serving at Concord (W.Va.) University the last two years.

At Concord, she worked mostly with the volleyball and baseball teams and assisted with football on game days.

Also, she was Concord’s NCAA and Mountain East Conference representative for the sports medicine department.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Ferrum College athletics staff,’’ Lawrence said.

Lawrence graduated from Concord with a Bachelor of Science in athletic training in 2019 and earned a Masters of Science in kinesiology from McDaniel (Md.) College.

At McDaniel, she worked with the volleyball, wrestling and women’s lacrosse teams, providing assistance during games and practices, along with crating rehabilitation and preventive programs for shoulders with the wrestling team.

“We could not be more delighted to have Ella join our sports medicine team,’’ said Dr. Lauren Messer, Ferrum head athletic trainer. “Her connections to Ferrum College and bright energy will allow her to fit in seamlessly.’’

​