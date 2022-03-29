Pasley's play propels Eagles past William Byrd

Maybe, Franklin County freshman Lawson Pasley is out to prove a point - that in high school varsity baseball, freshman are sometimes seen and heard.

In his third varsity game, Pasley has a win on the mound and a game-winning hit at the plate to his credit.

Those baseball accomplishments couldn’t have come on a bigger stage.

Friday, Pasley was the difference maker as the Eagles, the reigning Blue Ridge District champions, withstood one of their main challengers to the title, William Byrd’s Terriers, in their 2022 league opener at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, 3-2 in 11 innings.

During last year’s 11-2 championship campaign, the Terriers were the only team to defeat the Eagles during the regular season and they did so by shutout at Naff Field.

To their credit, the Eagles returned the favor later in the season on William Byrd’s home diamond by shutout.

Later this season, the two long-time rivals will meet again.

Friday, the Eagles (2-1, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) were three days removed from a non-district, road, shut-out setback to Cave Spring by an 8-0 count.

Pasley made sure his club wouldn’t absorb a second straight loss.

His two-out, RBI single to right centerfield drove in the game-winning run and brought an end to a three-hour drama.

The Terriers yielded a lead-off walk to Montgomery to start the frame and after an infield sacrifice and a ground out, he was standing at third.

Trailing 2-0, the Eagles squared the score when Pasley smacked a one-out, 2-2 pitch for a two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.

Pasley took the mound in relief of No. 1 starter Preston Crowl after he yielded a two-out walk in the top of the fifth. The Eagles were able to escape danger in that frame when Montgomery threw out the baserunner as he attempted to swipe second

In the sixth and seventh, Pasley retired the side in order and in the eighth, he yielded a lead-off walk before getting the next three batters out on a fly out and two ground outs.

In the ninth, William Byrd placed runners on first and second with one out after walk and an intentional walk, but failed to score.

In the 10th, the Terriers crafted the same scenario with a pair of walks and the result was the same too.

William Byrd claimed its lone hit off of Pasely - a double to left field with two outs in the 11th and once again, the Terriers failed to score.

FCHS didn’t get into William Byrd’s bullpen until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and the Eagles would face a second reliever at the start of the ninth.

Each team left runners in scoring position in the first inning and the Terriers did so again the top of the second before reaping their two runs in their half of the third on two hits, a walk and two FCHS errors.

The Eagles left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and stranded one runner each in the second, the sixth and the ninth. The Eagles hit into a double play in the fourth and were retired in order in the third, the seventh and the 10th - on a trio of strikeouts.

CIRCLING THE BASES: The Eagles claimed their third victory of the season Monday, a 17-7 non-district triumph over Blacksburg at Naff Field.

FCHS's next game is Tuesday, April 5 against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River. Game time at Naff Field is 6:30 p.m.

A junior varsity contest between the Eagles and the Golden Eagles opens the doubleheader at 4:30 p.m.