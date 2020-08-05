You have permission to edit this article.
Pastura, Ambs capture top honors at Black Water Junction
WATER SPORTS

UNION HALL — Once again, Andrew Pastura of Cincinnati has found Black Water Junction to be to his liking.

He’s 2 of 2 at the Smith Mountain Lake facility.

Pastura captured top honors in the professional division of the second annual Junction Function wakeboarding competition, staged Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1.

An international field was featured in the 2019 inaugural event as competitors from Italy, France, Germany and Canada participated. But, because of concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only American riders displayed their talents this year, event officials said.

Eleven riders competed in the pro division and six of those qualified for Saturday afternoon’s finals: Pastura, Keaton Bowlby of California, Trav Doran from Georgia, Cole Kraiss of Arizona, Josh Zentmeyer of Florida and local campaigner Trey Seneff, who owns Black Water Junction.

Ten riders competed for the championship in the amateur division with Alex Ambs of Florida claiming the title. Placing second was Dylan Mead of North Carolina and Tommy Wooten of Florida finished third.

The event was sponsored by LEAF Wakeskates of Florida, STZLife of North Carolina and Black Water Junction.

