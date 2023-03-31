SONTAG—Patrick Henry blanked Franklin County, 9-0, Tuesday in a non-district girls tennis match at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

The Patriots’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (2-2), both by 9-0 scores, and stops at two-match winning streak by the Eagles.

Franklin County opens Blue Ridge District play against Staunton River at the recreation park on April 18.

Eagles suffer 10-run

loss to BlacksburgBLACKSBURG—Blacksburg defeated Franklin County 13-3 Wednesday in a non-district varsity baseball contest.

The Bruins’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles (0-4), who has been outscored 40-11 in those four setbacks.

Jayvee baseball

claims first winFranklin County’s junior varsity baseball team (1-2) won its first game of the season Wednesday, 12-11 over Blacksburg at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Bruins top Eagles

in softballBlacksburg’s Bruins topped Franklin County, 5-2, Wednesday in a non-district softball match-up at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

The Eagles (2-3) suffered their second straight loss, both at home.

Eagles fall to BlacksburgBlacksburg bested Franklin County, 5-1, Wednesday in a non-district boys varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles are 0-6.

Raiders blank EaglesROANOKE—North Cross shut out Franklin County, 3-0, in a non-district girls varsity soccer match Wednesday.

The Eagles are 1-5 with two straight losses.

Franklin County

remains undefeatedBLACKSBURG—Franklin County edged Blacksburg 13-11 in a non-district girls junior varsity softball contest Wednesday.

The Eagles are 8-0 and have scored 10 or more runs in seven of those victories.

Franklin County has three shut-out wins to its credit too.

Girls lacrosse drops consecutive matchesFranklin County’s girls varsity lacrosse team suffered consecutive losses at Blacksburg and at home to E.C. Glass Wednesday and Tuesday.

The Eagles (1-3) fell to Blacksburg, 19-2, and E.C. Glass, 16-2.

Blacksburg defeats Franklin CountyBLACKSBURG—Blacksburg defeated Franklin County, 11-3, in a girls junior varsity lacrosse match Wednesday.

Franklin County is 0-2 this season.

Panthers place sixth

at Manor InvitationalFARMVILLE—Ferrum College’s golf team placed sixth in a field of eight teams at the Manor Invitational, hosted by Hampden-Sydney College Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 at Manor Golf Club.

Methodist (N.C.) University’s B-team won the tournament title with a 596, followed by Hampden-Sydney B (596), Hampden-Sydney C (613), University of Lynchburg B (619), Roanoke College B (627), Ferrum (631), Hampden-Sydney D (639) and Longwood University (DNF, Did Not Finish).

David D’Agostino (70-70,140) of Methodist B edged teammate Haden Ruby (71-71,142) by two strokes for individual accolades.

For the Panthers, Brandon Jones (80-75,155) finished in a tie for 21st, followed by Chase Sells (76-81,157) in 25th, Brett Pennington (80-80,160) and Zachery Walsh (81-70, 160) both tied for 28th and Cannon Newell (88-80,168) in 38th.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate, hosted by Milligan (Tenn.) University at Elisabethton (Tenn.) Golf Club Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11-12.

Baseball Youth Night is April 28 at Naff FieldFranklin County Baseball is staging, Franklin County High School Baseball Youth Night, Friday April 28.

The Eagles junior varsity and varsity squads are inviting all Franklin County youth baseball players to run out on the field with them in a doubleheader against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.

First pitch for the jayvee game is 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $7 to get into the game at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, which is on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Concessions are sold during both games.

Players wearing their jerseys to the concession window receive a free ring pop.

For information, text (828) 238-4443.

Cheerleading tryouts are April 3-5Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at <&underline>https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug</&underline>.