Patriots advance to NJCAA World Series

MARTINSVILLE—Patrick Henry Community College’s baseball team has earned an automatic berth in the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) World Series.

Play in the national championship tournament begins Saturday and runs through Saturday, June 5 in Enid, Okla.

Ten teams qualify for the World Series.

The Patriots are the No. 7 seed; they open tournament play against Lackawanna (Pa.) College.

En route to the South Atlantic District tournament championship, a title PHCC claimed last week in Burlington, N.C., the Patriots won five elimination games.

The Patriots worked their way out of the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament to reach the finals.

To win the title, PHCC needed to defeat Pitt Community College twice.

The Patriots won the first game, 5-4, to force a winner-take-all game which they were able to win 8-6 in 12 innings.

Graham Dalton belted what proved to be a game-winning, two-run home run in the top of the 12th for the Patriots.

PHCC took a 4-0 lead into the eighth inning before Pitt Community College squared the count in the bottom of the frame.