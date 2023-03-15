ROANOKE - Patrick Henry blanked Franklin County, 3-0, Monday in the 2023 girls varsity soccer season opener at Patriots Stadium-Merrill Gainer Field.

The Eagles (0-1) take on Christiansburg today (Wednesday, March 15).

Match time is 5:30 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patriots edge Eagles in girls junior varsity opener

Franklin County Lady Eagles JV soccer lost its opener Monday night to PH 2-1.

Franklin County scored first midway through the first half when Kenzie Oakes fed the ball to Leighton Lang for a tap-in that put the Eagles ahead 1-0.

The second half saw Patrick Henry score quickly off a errant Eagles' pass. The goal squared the score at 1 early in the second half.

Patrick Henry netted the match's final goal with 10 minutes left when the Patriots fired a shot from atop the 18 yard line that went over the goalkeeper's hands.

"I was really proud of the way the team played (Monday)," said Eagles head coach David Campbell. "We possessed well and got our heads up and played good passes. We saw the things come out in the game that we worked on in practice, and that's always good."

"We've been working on playing out of the back, and sometimes, when the team is young, we make a mistake--it happens--but even so, the ladies did not get down on themselves, and they continued to fight hard."

"The goal was beautiful, and I was happy that Leighton and Kenzie were able to work that one so well together,'' Campbell said.

St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 is March 19

Willow Creek Country Club is hosting the St. Patty’s Spring Par 3 Sunday, March 19.

Tee time is 1 p.m. pending no frost.

Format is two-player team Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

A Sunday, March 26 rain date has been set.

Dedication of softball complex is March 25

FERRUM - Plans have been finalized to host a formal dedication ceremony for the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex at Ferrum College.

College officials plan to hold the dedication Saturday, March 25 to honor Van Kleeck, who served 24 years as the Panthers head softball coach and 10 years as the college’s Senior Woman Administrator.

The two-story facility includes a team locker room, a coaches’ locker room, a working press box, a concession stand and restrooms.

Seating is chair back and open-area concrete platforms between the building and the backstop.

Van Kleeck guided the Panthers to USA South Athletic Conference regular-season titles in 1994, 1995 and 2013, league postseason tournament championships and accompanying NCAA Division III tournament berths in 2002, 2005 and 2012.

As head coach at Mercer (Ga.) University, Van Kleeck was voted New South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and in 2013, she was selected USA South Coach of the Year.

The National Fastpich Coaches Association honored Van Kleeck with its NFCA/Easton Victory Club 500-Win Milestone.

Van Kleeck served on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee from 2008-2013, the last two years as National Chair.

Van Kleeck works for the NCAA as Softball Rules Editor.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ferrum entertains Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader.

Cheerleading tryouts are April 3-5

Tryouts to select the Franklin County varsity and junior varsity sideline cheer squads and mascot and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School (BFMS) sideline cheer team for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 at the high school.

Any rising seventh or eighth-grade student, male or female, who is enrolled at BFMS for the 2023-2024 school year is eligible to try out for the BFMS squad, and any rising ninth through 12th-grade student enrolled at the high school is eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate must have a current Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1, 2022 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to do so.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts and they do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates are asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Anyone interested in trying out should pick up an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or the athletic office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Chug for the Jug is April 29

The annual Chug for the Jug 5K run/walk is set for Saturday, April 29 at Franklin County High School.

Proceeds from the race benefit the track and field and cross country programs at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

Overall and age group champions receive a commemorative jug for their efforts.

Those interested in competing can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.