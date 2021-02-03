Patriots conquer Eagles in Saturday matinee

ROANOKE—Patrick Henry limited Franklin County to 15 points through three quarters of play Saturday in a 61-25 non-district girls basketball rout of the Eagles.
FCHS (1-3) suffered its third straight loss, but the setbacks have been to heavyweight opponents, each of which is a season removed from playing in the state tournament: William Fleming (Class 5 state quarterfinals), Lord Botetourt (Class 3 co-state champion) and PH (Class 5 state semifinals).
The Patriots turned a 9-3 edge after the first quarter into a 20-point, 31-11 advantage at halftime following a 22-8 second-stanza surge.
PH claimed the third period 15-4 to push the spread to 31 points, 46-15.
The Patriots closed the contest by capturing the final frame 15-10.
PH placed three players in double figures and four others contributed points to the victory.
Savannah Derey led the Patriots with a game-best 18 points, while Jada Cook tallied 14 and Sallejah Childress netted 13.
Kameron Copeland paced the Eagles with 10 points.
Also scoring were Jaedyn Jamison with eight points, Ta’mya Robertson with five and Taylor Lester with two.
“We have to learn how to be consistent on offense and defense. Being a young team with few players in veteran leadership roles, everyone has to continue to progress and play their roles each night,’’ FCHS head coach Le’Bryan Patterson said.
“PH has a solid program that has been together for a while. You have to play a solid four quarters to compete (against them),’’ Patterson said.
Childress swished two 3-point field goals for the Patriots, while Shelby Fiddler, Cook and Derey each hit one.
Robertson and Copeland each made a 3-pointer for the Eagles.
“I am proud of the way our ladies have remained together as a family. Our leaders are leading our freshmen and they are taking on the challenge,’’ Patterson said.
FCHS has four freshmen on its roster, two juniors and four seniors, three of whom are fourth-year varsity performers.
“I told them we are a good team and that a few setbacks don’t define who we are.’’
TIP-INS: Ally Spangler and Grace Taylor combined for 29 points Friday to lead Lord Botetourt, last year’s Class 3 co-state champion, to a 16-point, 48-32 girls varsity basketball win over Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County on its home floor in Daleville.
The Cavaliers (4-1) led 13-4 after the first quarter, but the Eagles rallied in the second stanza and claimed the frame 15-7 to cut the deficit to one point, 20-19, at intermission.
“We played a solid first half despite missing opportunities offensively,’’ Patterson said.
“We went into halftime down by one (point). We had some good looks that didn’t fall, and we just didn’t commit as a unit to defense in the second half.’’
Lord Botetourt increased its lead to six points, 33-27, following a 13-8 third-period run.
The Cavaliers pushed the spread to 16 points at game’s end after capturing the fourth quarter 15-5.
Spangler scored a game-best 15 points for the Cavaliers, while Taylor, who swished all four of her team’s 3-point field goals, netted 14.
Five other players scored for Lord Botetourt, none of whom were in double figures.
Ta’mya Robertson and Jaedyn Jamison each tallied 14 points to pace the Eagles.
Also scoring were Kameron Copeland and Loreal Board each with two.
Robertson made all four of the Eagles’ 3-point field goals.
“I told our ladies that there are times our routine shots won’t fall, but those should be the times we allow our defense to be our offense,’’ Patterson said.