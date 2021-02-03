Patriots conquer Eagles in Saturday matinee

“PH has a solid program that has been together for a while. You have to play a solid four quarters to compete (against them),’’ Patterson said.

Childress swished two 3-point field goals for the Patriots, while Shelby Fiddler, Cook and Derey each hit one.

Robertson and Copeland each made a 3-pointer for the Eagles.

“I am proud of the way our ladies have remained together as a family. Our leaders are leading our freshmen and they are taking on the challenge,’’ Patterson said.

FCHS has four freshmen on its roster, two juniors and four seniors, three of whom are fourth-year varsity performers.

“I told them we are a good team and that a few setbacks don’t define who we are.’’

TIP-INS: Ally Spangler and Grace Taylor combined for 29 points Friday to lead Lord Botetourt, last year’s Class 3 co-state champion, to a 16-point, 48-32 girls varsity basketball win over Blue Ridge District rival Franklin County on its home floor in Daleville.

The Cavaliers (4-1) led 13-4 after the first quarter, but the Eagles rallied in the second stanza and claimed the frame 15-7 to cut the deficit to one point, 20-19, at intermission.