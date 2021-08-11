Pembelton wins for the first time in Late Model Stock

He became the fifth different winner in the division this season with the sweep of the doubleheader.

Myers and Ryan Joyner of Lucama, N.C. exchanged the lead three times in the opening race with Myers taking over the point for the final time with 11 laps left in the race.

Joyner finished second, one second behind Myers, with J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield taking third place.

Drew Dawson of Nathalie finished fourth and Brian Obiedzenski of Franklinton, N.C. completed the top five finishers.

The second 25-lap featured another battle between Myers and Joyner, with Myers getting the upper hand with six laps to go and edging Joyner a second time, this time by a .799-second margin.

Eversole finished third with Dawson and Obiedzenski rounding out the top five finishers.

“I could have never dreamed this,” Myers said. “Four years ago, when I started racing, I wanted to get one win in my career. To get two in one night is really special.”

Crews scores 3rd win in a rowNathan Crews of Long Island, Va. scored his third win in a row and his ninth win in 10 starts this season with his victory in the 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.