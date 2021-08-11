Pembelton wins for the first time in Late Model Stock

SOUTH BOSTON—Sixteen-year-old Landon Pembelton won his first career NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race and Peyton Sellers, the current leader in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship standings, picked up a win in a pair of 50-lap series races Saturday at South Boston Speedway (SBS).
Pembelton took the lead from Sellers on a restart with four laps to go in the opening 50-lap race and held on the rest of the way to claim victory.
With his win, the Amelia resident became the third driver to score his first career Late Model win at SBS this season.
“This is a big deal,” Pembelton said. “My dad (Brian Pembelton, the 2009 South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division champion) won here at South Boston Speedway. Two generations of our family have won here. It’s a pretty big deal.”
Pembelton said it was special racing Sellers for the win.
“This is a big win, racing against Peyton Sellers,” Pembelton said. “We raced tooth-and nail, door-to-door. He used me up a little bit and I tried to pinch him as hard as I could. We raced pretty hard to the end.”
Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C. finished third with Carter Langley of Zebulon, N.C. and Trey Crews of Halifax rounding out the top five finishers in the 18-car field.
Pembelton and Sellers swapped the lead three times.
Pembelton led twice for 47 laps.
Sellers, from Ringgold, controlled the nightcap in earning his sixth SBS win of the season He rallied from his seventh starting spot to take the lead from Stuart Crews of Long Island, Va. on the 13th circuit.
Once in front, Sellers led the rest of the race. Pembelton, who started eighth, sped past Borst to take second place with five laps to go and finished 1.44 seconds in arrears.
Borst finished third with Stuart Crews taking fourth place and Trey Crews rounding out the top five finishers.
“It was a really good night,” Sellers said his win. “Anytime you can go to South Boston Speedway and finish first and second it’s a great night.
“We lost pretty big in the first race. We were pretty much in left field. H.C. (his brother and crew chief H.C. Sellers) made exactly the right change. When I fired off going into turn one on the first lap, I knew it was going to be a good car.”
Myers sweeps Limited Sportsman twinbill Jason Myers of Hurt enjoyed the biggest night of his racing career, sweeping the night’s twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.
Myers scored his first career Limited Sportsman Division race win in the opening 25-lap race and backed it up by winning the nightcap.
He became the fifth different winner in the division this season with the sweep of the doubleheader.
Myers and Ryan Joyner of Lucama, N.C. exchanged the lead three times in the opening race with Myers taking over the point for the final time with 11 laps left in the race.
Joyner finished second, one second behind Myers, with J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield taking third place.
Drew Dawson of Nathalie finished fourth and Brian Obiedzenski of Franklinton, N.C. completed the top five finishers.
The second 25-lap featured another battle between Myers and Joyner, with Myers getting the upper hand with six laps to go and edging Joyner a second time, this time by a .799-second margin.
Eversole finished third with Dawson and Obiedzenski rounding out the top five finishers.
“I could have never dreamed this,” Myers said. “Four years ago, when I started racing, I wanted to get one win in my career. To get two in one night is really special.”
Crews scores 3rd win in a rowNathan Crews of Long Island, Va. scored his third win in a row and his ninth win in 10 starts this season with his victory in the 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.
Crews edged teammate and former division champion Daniel Shelton of Hurt, for the win.
Three Halifax leadfoots finished third, fourth and fifth: Bruce Mayo, Randy Hupp and Scott Phillips of Halifax.
Dawson wins 15-lap Budweiser Hornets raceJosh Dawson of Halifax earned his sixth win of the season driving to victory in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
The triumph gives Dawson wins in four of his last five starts.
Dawson celebrated his win by asking his girlfriend of 4 1/2 years, Alyssa Spencer of Halifax to marry him in front of family, friends, and t fans while in victory lane.
Spencer answered Dawson’s inquiry with a “yes.’’
Dawson said he was determined to ‘’pop the question’’ on a night in which he was victorious.
“I was trying to do it (propose) on July 3,” Dawson said. “I didn’t win that one, so I had to hold it off until the next time I won.”
Former division champion Kevin Currin of Chase City took the runner-up spot, with Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston finishing third.
Dillon Davis of Nathalie,came in fourth and Jared Dawson of Nathalie placed fifth.
Next race at SBSRacing returns to the 4/10th mile oval Saturday, Aug. 21.
Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors headline the night’s six-race card.
Also on tap are a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.
Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.