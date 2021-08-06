Pembelton's Late Model campaign has been successful

SOUTH BOSTON—Landon Pembelton says 2021 is “a pretty good year, and a pretty big year.”
Few will argue with that assessment.
The 16-year-old Amelia, resident, a student at Amelia County High School, has a pair of top-three finishes, four top-five showings and six top 10s in seven starts at South Boston Speedway (SBS) heading into the twin 50-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headline Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event.
Those results have him occupying ninth-place in the SBS point standings, but he stands only 19 points away from sixth place.
There’s more to the story.
Also, Pembelton, who has raced at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg and Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway this season, sits in eighth place in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national point standings and is the top rookie in the national standings as of NASCAR’s August 3 points update.
He is in third place in the overall NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Southeast Region point standings and is the leading rookie in the region.
In the overall NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Virginia state point standings Pembelton occupies third place and is the top-ranking rookie.
Pembelton’s stats through August 3 show a total of 10 top-five finishes and 14 top 10s finishes in 20 starts.
“I’m very surprised with our season,” Pembelton said.
“It’s a pretty big deal for me. I didn’t think I would be running in the top five much this year, maybe a couple or three times. I never thought I would be this close in the national standings in our rookie year.”
Pembelton said he is pleased with his success at SBS this season.
“This place is always good to come to,” Pembelton said.
“This is probably the toughest racetrack on the east coast. It is one of the tracks on the east coast that’s got the main competition. If you run well with all of the good cars that are here at South Boston Speedway you have a good shot at running well at other places.”
Pembelton said one of the toughest challenges is learning how the track changes from day-to-day and how it changes during an event.
“The track changes a lot,” Pembelton said, “and I’m trying to learn how the track changes.
South Boston Speedway is probably the worst about changing all day every day. It’s one of the tougher tracks. It’s very technical. It’s freshly paved and has a lot of character to it. It (the track changing) definitely makes it tougher for me to learn, but it helps me a lot when I go to other places to race.”
Pembelton has said he plans to compete in the remainder of SBS’s regular-season races, a total of five races over the course of the track’s three remaining event dates, and he said he is optimistic about doing well in those events.
“I’m pretty confident we can squeeze out a couple of top-three finishes,” Pembelton said.
“I’m not looking for that first win yet. Of course, if we could get a win, it would be perfect. It would be icing on the cake to get a win. Top-Three finishes and consistency are mainly what we are looking for.”
Pembelton, the son of 2009 SBS Limited Sportsman Division champion Brian Pembelton, is one of many young people following their father’s footsteps in the racing world.
“My dad is the biggest influence on me,” Pembelton said.
“I came here every week and watched him race in the Limited Sportsman Division. He won the championship in 2009. It was a big deal watching him when I was small and growing up. It impacted me watching him.”
The teenager’s interest in racing has grown through the years.
“Racing is what I grew up around,” Pembelton said.
“Nothing else really interested me. I didn’t do anything else but race.”
Pembelton said he is popular among his classmates at Amelia County High School his classmates do not show much of an interest in his racing.
“I don’t really see a lot of interest from the other kids,” he said
“There’s not many kids there, so I’m known fairly well. They call me the race car driver.”
Racing, Pembelton said is about much more than driving a fast car.
“Racing teaches you a lot,” he said. “It’s about being mentally tough and creating friendships. It’s about making friends and getting to know people.”