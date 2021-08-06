Pembelton's Late Model campaign has been successful

Pembelton’s stats through August 3 show a total of 10 top-five finishes and 14 top 10s finishes in 20 starts.

“I’m very surprised with our season,” Pembelton said.

“It’s a pretty big deal for me. I didn’t think I would be running in the top five much this year, maybe a couple or three times. I never thought I would be this close in the national standings in our rookie year.”

Pembelton said he is pleased with his success at SBS this season.

“This place is always good to come to,” Pembelton said.

“This is probably the toughest racetrack on the east coast. It is one of the tracks on the east coast that’s got the main competition. If you run well with all of the good cars that are here at South Boston Speedway you have a good shot at running well at other places.”

Pembelton said one of the toughest challenges is learning how the track changes from day-to-day and how it changes during an event.

“The track changes a lot,” Pembelton said, “and I’m trying to learn how the track changes.