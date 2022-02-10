Penn, Higgins and Smith are cited by VaSID

FERRUM—Sophomore receiver Tmahdae Penn and senior linebacker Billy Higgins represent Ferrum College on the 2021 College Division All-State football team as chosen by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Penn, who hails from Martinsville and who prepped at Class 3 Magna Vista, is a first-team choice, while Higgins, who hails from Virginia Beach, is a second-team honoree.

Penn caught 45 passes for a single-season program-record 905 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 20.1 yards-per-catch.

Penn shared the top spot in the ODAC in receiving yards with Shenandoah University’s Brant Butler, and ranked first in the league in touchdowns.

Counting his 22 rushing yards, Penn ranked first on the squad in all-purpose yardage with 927, and finished in tie for team lead in scoring with kicker Seth Deaton, each with 60 points.

Higgins led the Panthers defense in tackles with 104 (a 10.4 average-per-game) and he ranked second in tackles for loss with 4.5.

Also, he registered 1/2 a sack, forced a fumble and broke up two passes.

Ferrum finished the season with a 6-4 record (3-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Former Franklin County standout Kaleb Smith, a Hampden-Sydney College senior, is a second-team choice at running back.

Smith rushed for 1,805 yards, totaled 1,372 receiving yards, accounted for 1,857 offensive yards (rushing and passing) and produced 3,177 all-purpose yards (rushing and receiving) during his career.

This season, Smith ranked fifth in the ODAC in rushing yards-per-game (72.2) and second in rushing touchdowns with 11. He finished the season with 650 rushing yards, 320 receiving yards and 970 all-purpose yards.

Smith is a four-time all-conference honoree and was the College Division Rookie of the Year as a freshman as voted on by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Players who compete for NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible for nomination.

Besides Ferrum and Hampden-Sydney, players representing Bluefield College, Emory & Henry College, Randolph-Macon College, Shenandoah University, Washington and Lee University, Averett University, Christopher Newport University and the University of Virginia’s College of Wise are honored.

Major award winners are Devontae Jordan of Emory & Henry (Offensive Player of the Year), Tristin Quick of Averett (Defensive Player of the Year), Chris Vidal of Randolph-Macon (Special Teams Player of the Year), Nathan Herstich of Bluefield (Offensive Rookie of the Year), Jalen Todd of Washington and Lee (Defensive Rookie of the Year) and Garrett LeRose of Washington and Lee (Coach of the Year).

Jordan is a former prep standout at Class 3 Bassett.

LeRose led Washington and Lee to the 2021 ODAC championship, an 8-3 record and a berth in NCAA Division III playoffs.

Washington and Lee lost its season opener to Christopher Newport University, then won eight games in a row before falling in its regular-season finale to Shenandoah and its first-round postseason contest to multi-time Division III national champion University of Mount Union (Ohio).