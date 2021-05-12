Penn receives top offensive honor in VaSID voting

FERRUM—Ferrum College receiver Tmahdae Penn has been chosen College Division Offensive Player of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID), following a five-game freshman football campaign for the Panthers that was staged during the spring semester.
Players who compete for NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible to be nominated for College Division All-State honors.
Also, Penn is a first-team selection, one of three receivers cited.
Penn, who hails from Martinsville and who prepped at Class 3 Magna Vista, caught 25 passes, five of which were touchdown receptions, for 448 yards.
Penn averaged 17.9 yards-per-catch and 89.6-yards-per-game.
Ferrum defensive back Ja’Kari Williams and quarterback Titus Jones are second-team All-State selections.
Williams, who hails from Richmond, anchored the Panthers’ secondary. He registered 12 tackles and eight pass break-ups.
Jones, who hails from Reidsville, N.C. completed his first season as Ferrum’s starting quarterback.
Jones completed 84 of 156 passes for 1,076 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw three interceptions.
Jones averaged 215.2 yards-per-game passing and he completed 53.8% of his attempts.
The Panthers finished 2-3.
Williams and Jones are joined on the second team by Hampden-Sydney College running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout.
Besides Ferrum and Hampden-Sydney, players from Randolph-Macon College, Emory & Henry College, Bridgewater College, Bluefield College, Averett University, Shenandoah University, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Christopher Newport University and Southern Virginia University are honored.
Other major individual award winners are Presley Egbers of Randolph-Macon (Offensive Player of the Year), Jay Swegheimer of Emory & Henry (Defensive Player of the Year), Chris Vidal of Randolph-Macon (Special Teams Player of the Year), Will Pickren of Hampden-Sydney (Defensive Rookie of the Year) and Pedro Arruza of Randolph-Macon (Coach of the Year).