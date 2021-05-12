Penn receives top offensive honor in VaSID voting

FERRUM—Ferrum College receiver Tmahdae Penn has been chosen College Division Offensive Player of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID), following a five-game freshman football campaign for the Panthers that was staged during the spring semester.

Players who compete for NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and independent schools in Virginia are eligible to be nominated for College Division All-State honors.

Also, Penn is a first-team selection, one of three receivers cited.

Penn, who hails from Martinsville and who prepped at Class 3 Magna Vista, caught 25 passes, five of which were touchdown receptions, for 448 yards.

Penn averaged 17.9 yards-per-catch and 89.6-yards-per-game.

Ferrum defensive back Ja’Kari Williams and quarterback Titus Jones are second-team All-State selections.

Williams, who hails from Richmond, anchored the Panthers’ secondary. He registered 12 tackles and eight pass break-ups.

Jones, who hails from Reidsville, N.C. completed his first season as Ferrum’s starting quarterback.

Jones completed 84 of 156 passes for 1,076 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw three interceptions.