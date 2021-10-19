Perfect Season

Zero proved to be significant in the fall 2021 season finale for Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team.

It defines the number of points tallied by Blacksburg Middlle School.

It’s present in the loss column of the Eagles’ record.

BFMS (8-0), the reigning Roanoke Valley Middle District champion, scored all but eight of its points in the first half and completed a perfect campaign Thursday with a 46-0 rout of the Bruins at home.

Counting its abbreviated spring season, BFMS is 12-1 during the calendar year - that lone loss was avenged during the fall.

“With everything on the line, I told the guys, ‘You leave it all on the field.’ Our saying is ‘Be the hammer and not the anvil,’’’ Eagles head coach Chris Renick said.

“The guys came out and laid the hammer and put everything they had worked for the past two years. They gave it all they had and came out on top.’’

The Eagles claimed a lead they would not surrender on their first drive of the game, a march that started on the 30-yard line.