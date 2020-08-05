Phase III practice guidelines are modified

Yes, we are talking about practice.
The VHSL modified its Phase III guidelines for out-of-season athletic practices Friday, opening the door for more team-based activities including the use of sport-specific equipment.
While participants still must remain 10 feet apart and facilities are limited to 50% capacity as part of the continuing safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, some of the restrictions have been relaxed.
During team workouts on high school campuses, quarterbacks now can pass footballs to receivers.
Volleyball players can work on bump, set and spike.
Basketball players can pass to teammates for jump shots.
Most of the original Phase III rules remain in place.
Athletes are still subject to daily health-screening questions. Coaches are directed to wear masks. No spectators are allowed.
It is not full-scale out-of-season practice or open gyms, but it is a step up from individual conditioning drills that teams have been limited to since the VHSL began allowing limited workouts in late June following the complete shutdown caused by the pandemic in March.
William Fleming football coach Jamar Lovelace said he is looking forward to putting some footballs in the air.
“That changes everything for us,” Lovelace said. “If we can get four receivers out and throw some routes on air, that would be a big difference.”
Lovelace, who is beginning his third season in charge of the Colonels, is trying to get as much summer work in as possible.
Franklin County and William Fleming are Blue Ridge District rivals.
While the VHSL postponed the 2020 fall sports seasons until March, it waived the usual summer “dead periods” prohibiting out-of-season practices.
Lovelace said he plans to take maximum advantage of the VHSL’s modified Phase III guidelines.
“I’m trying to practice every single day until school starts and until further notice,” he said. “We talked about how important it is for our guys to have some expectations, somewhere to be.”
Each public school system in Virginia has been required to submit an overall health plan to the Virginia Department of Health before on-campus workouts are allowed.
Friday’s VHSL decision about practice has left some administrators and coaches seeking a clarification about what is now allowed, particularly since the VHSL release came four days after the Executive Committee canceled the fall sports season and approved a 2020-21 sports calendar that begins Dec. 28.
“Everybody’s trying to be careful before we move forward,” Lovelace said.
Anderson reports for the Roanoke Times
