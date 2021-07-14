 Skip to main content
PHCC baseball team competes in NJCAA World Series
COLLEGE SPORTS

MARTINSVILLE -Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) baseball World Series in Enid, Okla.

The Patriots were eliminated after losing twice to Western Oklahoma State College by 9-2 and 7-5 counts.

PHCC (43-17) played five games in the double-elimination tournament.

The Patriots won their first two games: Lackawanna, 7-0, and Lincoln Land, 6-3.

After its first loss, PHCC edged Kirkwood, 7-6, in its first elimination game.

Boaz is named new PHCC women’s soccer coach

MARTINSVILLE - Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) has hired Grant Boaz as the Patriots’ new head women’s soccer coach.

Boaz, a PHCC alumnus, is the fourth head coach in program history.

Boaz started in his new post earlier this month.

“It’s an honor to be named head coach of the PHCC women’s soccer team,’’ Boaz said.

PHCC competes in Region X of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“My experiences coaching at different levels, recruiting, building relationships and developing players will serve me well in this new role,’’ Boaz said.

Boaz graduated from Martinsville before joining the PHCC men’s soccer team in the fall of 2013.

Boaz received his associate in business administration from PHCC in 2015 and his bachelor’s in sports management from North Carolina State University in 2018.

“As a PHCC alumnus and a former student-athlete, Grant is an excellent fit to lead our women’s soccer program,’’ PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said.

“Grant is already stepping up and showing excitement and passion for the recruiting and developing of (our) program.  He has earned this opportunity to help build the next chapter of women’s soccer at PHCC.’’

Boaz is a past head coach at Carlisle, a past assistant coach at Martinsville, a former assistant coach at Ferrum College and a former assistant men’s coach at PHCC.

