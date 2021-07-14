PHCC baseball team competes in NJCAA World Series

MARTINSVILLE -Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) baseball World Series in Enid, Okla.

The Patriots were eliminated after losing twice to Western Oklahoma State College by 9-2 and 7-5 counts.

PHCC (43-17) played five games in the double-elimination tournament.

The Patriots won their first two games: Lackawanna, 7-0, and Lincoln Land, 6-3.

After its first loss, PHCC edged Kirkwood, 7-6, in its first elimination game.

Boaz is named new PHCC women’s soccer coach

MARTINSVILLE - Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) has hired Grant Boaz as the Patriots’ new head women’s soccer coach.

Boaz, a PHCC alumnus, is the fourth head coach in program history.

Boaz started in his new post earlier this month.

“It’s an honor to be named head coach of the PHCC women’s soccer team,’’ Boaz said.

PHCC competes in Region X of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).