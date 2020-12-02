Phillips can't wait to put 2020 in the past

SOUTH BOSTON—This season has been a tough one for Scott Phillips.
The Halifax resident had looked forward to racing in the Pure Stock Division at South Boston Speedway in 2020 only to see the COVID-19 pandemic crush that hope.
Phillips said he attempted to race at other speedways from time to time, but misfortune struck virtually every time.
“2020 has been rough,” Phillips said.
“I got tired of waiting for some racing to start (at South Boston Speedway) and started going to some other tracks and had problems with one thing or another every time.”
Phillips made his first attempt to race in 2020 at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway and immediately suffered misfortune.
“I ended up getting into an accident during practice and it twisted the car,” Phillips said during a break in a recent testing session at South Boston Speedway.
“It pushed the roll cage and door pillar in really bad. I straightened it (the car’s chassis) up, but it’s not right. I’ve been doing things with the (chassis) setup to compensate. It (the car) is good, but it’s not like it should be.”
After the mishap in his first attempt to go racing in 2020, Phillips encountered some form of misfortune every time he attempted to compete.
Phillips worked on his car during his recent test session at South Boston Speedway to prepare for an event at a nearby track.
Unfortunately, he had issues again.
The combination of not being able to race at his home track, combining with the misfortune in his few attempts to race this season have made 2020 a very frustrating year for Phillips.
“Last year (2019) I finished the season off strong and had the car set up right,” Phillips said.
“I ran up front really well in the last race of the season, led a lot of laps at Orange County Speedway and finished second in one of their races last year. This year everything just seemed to fall apart.”
With the 2020 season behind him, Phillips said he is looking ahead to 2021with hopes of much better fortunes.
“I’m looking forward to coming back to South Boston Speedway for a full season 2021,” Phillips said “and hopefully, with some things I have learned and a new car, maybe I will be able to get back up front.”
The new car Phillips plans to bring to South Boston Speedway in 2021 will be another Nissan.
“I plan on having a brand-new car for next year, and maybe turn this car into a backup car if I can cut some stuff apart during the winter,” Phillips said.
“I definitely will be in a different car next year for the primary car.”
Not only does Phillips have plans to bring out a new primary car for 2021, he said he has a second car in his stable too. The racer could be employed as Phillips’ back-up ride or he could turn the driving duties over to another pilot.
“I’ve also got a Nissan 240 hatchback that used to be raced at Orange County Speedway,” Phillips said.
“That car will be turned into a second car... I may have somebody running that car for me. I’ve got a couple of guys who want to drive it, so we’ll see. I know if something happens to my car I will have something to fall back on.”
The 2021 season at South Boston Speedway takes its initial green flag Saturday, March 20 with twin races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars, twin races for the track’s Limited Sportsman machines and races for the Pure Stock and Hornets divisions.
Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.
