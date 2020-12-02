Phillips can't wait to put 2020 in the past

Phillips worked on his car during his recent test session at South Boston Speedway to prepare for an event at a nearby track.

Unfortunately, he had issues again.

The combination of not being able to race at his home track, combining with the misfortune in his few attempts to race this season have made 2020 a very frustrating year for Phillips.

“Last year (2019) I finished the season off strong and had the car set up right,” Phillips said.

“I ran up front really well in the last race of the season, led a lot of laps at Orange County Speedway and finished second in one of their races last year. This year everything just seemed to fall apart.”

With the 2020 season behind him, Phillips said he is looking ahead to 2021with hopes of much better fortunes.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to South Boston Speedway for a full season 2021,” Phillips said “and hopefully, with some things I have learned and a new car, maybe I will be able to get back up front.”

The new car Phillips plans to bring to South Boston Speedway in 2021 will be another Nissan.