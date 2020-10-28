Piedmont Farewell

With its win on Senior Night Friday, Franklin County ends its tenure in the Piedmont District, a term that began with statewide district realignment in the fall of 2013.

Next year, the Eagles will begin play in the Blue Ridge District as Piedmont rivals Bassett, Halifax County, George Washington-Danville and Tunstall will be replaced on the Eagles’ slate by William Fleming, Northside, William Byrd, Lord Botetourt and Staunton River.

Piedmont foe Magna Vista is slated to play FCHS in a non-district game and Bassett and the Eagles are set to play in preseason.

Because there is no round-robin play in the Piedmont District, the league does not declare a champion in football.

Danville (6-1 in the Piedmont) has the best league mark, but FCHS (4-1 in the Piedmont) can also claim unofficial supremacy based on its head-to-head triumph over GW.

FCHS took a team picture following Friday’s game to note its accomplishment for posterity and that photo will hang in its weight room with memorabilia honoring its other title teams.

The Eagles shared championships during their first run in the Piedmont in the 1960s while under the coaching guidance of the late Richard Foutz.