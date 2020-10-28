Piedmont Farewell

With its win on Senior Night Friday, Franklin County ends its tenure in the Piedmont District, a term that began with statewide district realignment in the fall of 2013.
Next year, the Eagles will begin play in the Blue Ridge District as Piedmont rivals Bassett, Halifax County, George Washington-Danville and Tunstall will be replaced on the Eagles’ slate by William Fleming, Northside, William Byrd, Lord Botetourt and Staunton River.
Piedmont foe Magna Vista is slated to play FCHS in a non-district game and Bassett and the Eagles are set to play in preseason.
Because there is no round-robin play in the Piedmont District, the league does not declare a champion in football.
Danville (6-1 in the Piedmont) has the best league mark, but FCHS (4-1 in the Piedmont) can also claim unofficial supremacy based on its head-to-head triumph over GW.
FCHS took a team picture following Friday’s game to note its accomplishment for posterity and that photo will hang in its weight room with memorabilia honoring its other title teams.
The Eagles shared championships during their first run in the Piedmont in the 1960s while under the coaching guidance of the late Richard Foutz.
The Eagles claimed their first outright league football crown in the Western Valley District in 2002 under the leadership of Billy Miles and also captured championships in 2003 and 2005.
From 2009-2011, the Eagles won three consecutive WVD titles while being steered by Chris Jones.
During its second Piedmont tenure, FCHS played 26 league games – four each in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 and five each in 2017 and 2018 – and its cumulative record was 12-14.
By VHSL rule, only Piedmont teams Halifax County, a Class 5 school, and Bassett and GW Danville, both Class 4 schools, were required to play the Eagles.
Class 3 Magna Vista opted to play the Eagles each year and Class 3 Tunstall came on the schedule for two years in 2017.
Class 3 Patrick County and Class 2 Martinsville never played the Eagles in football.
With FCHS’s exodus, round-robin play returns to the Piedmont next year with the following classification alignment: Class 4: Halifax County and Danville, Class 3: Bassett, Magna Vista and Tunstall and Class 2: Patrick County and Martinsville.
In the Blue Ridge, only Class 5 William Fleming is required to play FCHS, but Class 3 teams Lord Botetourt, Northside, Staunton River and William Byrd are playing the Eagles.
Botetourt, coached by former FCHS assistant coach Jamie Harless, is the reigning league champion, having won the crown Friday night with a win over William Fleming in the regular season-finale for both clubs.
The Cavaliers, a past Class 3 runner-up during Harless’ tenure, Northside (Class 3) and William Byrd (Class 4) earned postseason berths.
In the Piedmont, FCHS, Danville, Halifax County, Magna Vista and Tunstall qualified for the playoffs. Magna Vista has won two state championships in Class 3 during FCHS’s Piedmont term.
Eight of the 10 teams FCHS faced during the regular-season made the playoffs and the Eagles were 4-4 in those games – Liberty-Bedford (Class 3), Salem (Class 4), E.C. Glass (Class 4), Hidden Valley (Class 3), Magna Vista (Class 3), GW Danville (Class 4), Halifax County (Class 5) and Tunstall (Class 3).
The combined record of the 11 teams on FCHS’s schedule is 56-54. Glass has the best mark at 9-1, followed by Danville (8-2), Salem (7-3), Tunstall (6-4), Clover Hill (5-5), Liberty-Bedford (5-5), Halifax County (5-5), Magna Vista (5-5), Hidden Valley (3-7), Bassett (3-7) and Staunton River (0-10).
Other quarterfinal-round Region B match-ups are No. 2 seed Manchester versus No. 7 seed James River-Midlothian and No. 3 seed Thomas Dale versus No. 6 seed Cosby. FCHS is the No. 4 seed and Clover Hill is the No. 5 seed.
Colonial Forge is the No. 1 seed and earns a quarterfinal-round bye. The winner of the FCHS-Clover Hill game plays Colonial Forge in the semifinals.
Riverbend failed to make the playoffs.
Clover Hill is in the playoffs after failing to qualify a year ago. Colonial Forge, Manchester, Thomas Dale, Cosby, James-River Midlothian, FCHS and Riverbend comprised last year’s regional playoff field.
In playoff games involving Piedmont teams, Halifax County visits North Stafford in Class 5 Region D, GW Danville entertains Pulaski County in Class 4 Region D and Tunstall and Magna Vista square off in Ridgeway in Class 3 Region D.
