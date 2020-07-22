SALEM — More than likely from now till the end of her softball career and into perpetuity, Franklin County’s Katelyn Craghead will be a game up on Bryan Forbes — her Eagles head coach.
“I’ll always have one on my old coach,’’ Craghead said following her team’s 13-6 triumph Monday night in the 2020 Senior Games at the Arnold R. Burton Complex.
Courtesy of an extended rally in the bottom of the third frame which erased a four-run deficit, Craghead’s Navy team bested a Gray squad coached by Forbes and diamond skippers from Salem (John Counts) and Staunton River (Scott Cisco).
“All of a sudden, we started hitting. All of our players got hyped and we started hitting,’’ Craghead said. “It got loud in the dugout too.’’
The Navy team, guided by coaches from Hidden Valley (Amber Waskewicz), Blacksburg (Marty McMahon) and Northside (Dustin Campbell), sent all 12 of its batters (that total was permitted by tournament rules) to the plate in the frame.
A three-run home run by game MVP and winning pitcher Meredith Wells of Lord Botetourt proved to be the proverbial knock-out punch.
Wells was the 10th batter in the rally.
“We were behind and all of a sudden, we started working together as a team,’’ Craghead said, who added that being four runs behind “can put you down.’’
“But, we all stayed positive and we came back.’’
For Craghead, the triumph was nice, but taking the diamond for the last time as a prep player was much more special.
“It was weird that I was playing against my coach, but I liked the fact that I was playing with a lot of girls from different teams,’’ Craghead said.
Craghead started and played the entire game in centerfield. On offense, she was 2 of 3 with a run and an RBI. On defense, she caught a fly ball for an unassisted putout.
Craghead was among a group of FCHS softball seniors who were forced to surrender their final high school campaigns when spring sports in Virginia were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because area softball seasons were wiped out the Senior Games were created.
Craghead was unlike many players who competed Monday in the fact that she’d played in a travel-team tournament with Maroon Crush prior to the event.
“That tournament was a week ago. I had gotten back into playing. I’d seen live pitches and that helped. There were a lot of girls out here who said they hadn’t seen anything since the high-school season ended. They said they hadn’t picked up a ball or hit,’’ Craghead said.
Craghead said her travel team had one practice prior to its tournament.
The four teams that competed Monday played without the aid of pre-event practice; warm-ups; however, were allowed.
“Tonight, we just came out here and played,’’ Craghead said.
Franklin County did play two preseason games this season: versus Salem at home and versus Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River on the road in Moneta.
A week of practice followed, Craghead said, before the decision to shelve the season was made.
“Basically, things started after the Staunton River scrimmage. We had, maybe, another week of practice, then it was over.
“(The end) hit me hard because I’d gotten close with all the girls. (The seniors) had been playing together since the seventh grade. We all took it really hard. Some of them are not going to get to step on the field again,’’ Craghead said.
Not playing softball was part of a non-traditional spring for Craghead, who would have been a third-year varsity performer.
Because of the pandemic, classes were taken on the internet. There was no prom and there was no standing-room only, Saturday morning commencement in C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium with all its pomp and circumstance.
There is softball in Craghead’s future.
Following one more travel team tournament this weekend, she’ll enroll as a freshman at nearby Roanoke College — she’ll play softball for the Maroons, who are steered by former Ferrum College baseball player Mike Mitchell.
Mitchell has successfully tapped into the Eagles program recruiting-wise recently as former FCHS standout infielder Karle Cundiff was a freshman on Roanoke’s 2020 squad that was 9-9 during an abbreviated season.
Unless there is a change in the schedule, fall workouts at Roanoke begin the first week in September.
Many of the players who competed Monday will either be Craghead’s Roanoke teammates or they’ll be Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes — as conference clubs Ferrum and the University of Lynchburg also had recruits on the field.
A second night of the 2020 Senior Games was staged Tuesday.
UPDATE: Craighead's Navy team defeated the Black team, 4-2, in Tuesday's play.
Wells, a James Madison University recruit, was the winning pitcher, she tossed a complete-game, and the game's MVP.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!