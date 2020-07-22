SALEM — More than likely from now till the end of her softball career and into perpetuity, Franklin County’s Katelyn Craghead will be a game up on Bryan Forbes — her Eagles head coach.

“I’ll always have one on my old coach,’’ Craghead said following her team’s 13-6 triumph Monday night in the 2020 Senior Games at the Arnold R. Burton Complex.

Courtesy of an extended rally in the bottom of the third frame which erased a four-run deficit, Craghead’s Navy team bested a Gray squad coached by Forbes and diamond skippers from Salem (John Counts) and Staunton River (Scott Cisco).

“All of a sudden, we started hitting. All of our players got hyped and we started hitting,’’ Craghead said. “It got loud in the dugout too.’’

The Navy team, guided by coaches from Hidden Valley (Amber Waskewicz), Blacksburg (Marty McMahon) and Northside (Dustin Campbell), sent all 12 of its batters (that total was permitted by tournament rules) to the plate in the frame.

A three-run home run by game MVP and winning pitcher Meredith Wells of Lord Botetourt proved to be the proverbial knock-out punch.

Wells was the 10th batter in the rally.

“We were behind and all of a sudden, we started working together as a team,’’ Craghead said, who added that being four runs behind “can put you down.’’

“But, we all stayed positive and we came back.’’

For Craghead, the triumph was nice, but taking the diamond for the last time as a prep player was much more special.

“It was weird that I was playing against my coach, but I liked the fact that I was playing with a lot of girls from different teams,’’ Craghead said.