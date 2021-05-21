Popular teacher, Eagles assistant coach dies

In that contest, the Eagles trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but rallied for three runs for a one-run victory.

With two outs, Nicky Coleman, down 0-2 in the count, hit a fly ball that was misplayed by Pulaski County outfielder Tom Cruise to allow the tying and winning runs to score.

The Eagles' 1988 club finished regular-season play with a losing record, but upset regular-season league winner Cave Spring, 10-3, in the semifinals of the postseason tournament, played at Ferrum College's W.B. Adams Field.

The Eagles, who were seeded fifth in the five-team tournament and who defeated No. 4 seed William Fleming in the quarterfinals, lost to Patrick Henry in the championship game, 4-2.

Cave Spring rebounded from its tournament showing; the Knights advanced to the Group AAA state championship game that season.

The last Ligon-Hall squad finished 12-7 and lost to Cave Spring, 4-3, in the finals of the district tournament at Calfee Park in Pulaski in 1993

The Eagles advanced to the region playoffs, but were eliminated after a quarterfinal-round loss to George Washington (GW) Danville at Market Garden Field.