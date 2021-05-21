Popular teacher, Eagles assistant coach dies

Gerald Lynn "Peanut'' Hall, a popular teacher at Franklin County High School and a former, long-time Eagles assistant baseball coach, died Sunday at his home. He was 70.
Hall's funeral was conducted Thursday at Flora Funeral Chapel in Rocky Mount.
Hall served as the Eagles' assistant baseball coach under the late Mason Ligon for 13 years.
Together, the two led the Eagles to Roanoke Valley District championships in 1986 and 1992, runner-up league showings in 1988 and 1993 and four appearances in the Group AAA Northwest Region playoffs (1986, 1987, 1992 and 1993).
After an absence from the dugout, Hall would return and serve one season on the staff of former Eagles head coach F.L. Slough.
Many former players and friends offered condolences and memories of Hall on social media platforms this week.
Franklin County's 1992 squad was a junior-dominated cast. It saw its season come to an end with a 5-1 loss to Gar-Field, which was ranked No. 12 in the nation by USA Today at the time, in the semifinals of the Northwest Region tournament at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
Gar-Field won the state championship in 1992.
The Eagles captured the Roanoke Valley District title that season on its home field by beating Pulaski County in the championship game.
In that contest, the Eagles trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but rallied for three runs for a one-run victory.
With two outs, Nicky Coleman, down 0-2 in the count, hit a fly ball that was misplayed by Pulaski County outfielder Tom Cruise to allow the tying and winning runs to score.
The Eagles' 1988 club finished regular-season play with a losing record, but upset regular-season league winner Cave Spring, 10-3, in the semifinals of the postseason tournament, played at Ferrum College's W.B. Adams Field.
The Eagles, who were seeded fifth in the five-team tournament and who defeated No. 4 seed William Fleming in the quarterfinals, lost to Patrick Henry in the championship game, 4-2.
Cave Spring rebounded from its tournament showing; the Knights advanced to the Group AAA state championship game that season.
The last Ligon-Hall squad finished 12-7 and lost to Cave Spring, 4-3, in the finals of the district tournament at Calfee Park in Pulaski in 1993
The Eagles advanced to the region playoffs, but were eliminated after a quarterfinal-round loss to George Washington (GW) Danville at Market Garden Field.
Hall was a student-athlete at Franklin County during 1960s before moving on to college at East Tennessee State University where he received a degree in education.
Following his coaching career, Hall became a loyal supporter of the athletic programs at Franklin County and Ferrum. He even served as the chauffeur of the Panthers' volleyball team, which also remembered him on social media this week.
An avid golfer and fan of NASCAR, Hall made annual golfing and racing pilgrimages to Daytona (Fla.) in February.
Hall, born Nov. 29, 1950, was preceded in death by siblings Gene Autry Hall, Marie Furr, Guy Hall, Jerry Shane Hall, Margaret Wescott, Allen Hall and Irene Sigmon.
Hall is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Elmer Hall, Wayne and Pat Hall and Jay Hugh and Dianne Hall and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family request that donations be made to Franklin County's athletic program in Hall's honor.