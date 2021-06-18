POWERLIFTING CHAMPION AND RECORD HOLDER

Frankie Vincent, a Franklin County graduate and former Eagles wrestler, has captured the men's open division title of the Virginia State Open Powerllifting Championships in the 165-pound weight class. In the event, held on Saturday, June 5 and sanctioned by the United States Powerlifting Coalition (USPC), Vincent established a new state record in the deadlift in his weight class - 502 pounds. His other totals were 405 pounds in the squad and 269 pounds in the bench press for an overall total of 1,175 pounds. Vincent is shown in competition in this series of photos.