Preece heads to Franklin County, then to Darlington

CALLAWAY - Former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will make his first career start at Franklin County Speedway (FCS) on Saturday evening in the SMART Modified Tour's Kenny Minter Classic 110.
Preece, 30, from Berlin, Conn. won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship in 2013, has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, an illustrious career in Modified racing, and drives full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for JTG Daugherty Racing.
This weekend, he will be racing at FCS on Saturday and then at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in South Carolina on Sunday in the Cup Series.
“I like racing. If I had a Super Late Model, I’d race that too. It doesn’t matter what it is,'' Preece said.
"Modifieds are easily accessible. It’s something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I enjoy racing and having the opportunity to win. I remember talking to Steve Park and asked him if he missed racing, and he said he missed winning. Every racer, when they think about it, that’s what they love to do so that’s what I continue to try and do.”
Preece has never raced at the Callaway bullring and he said he's not sure what to expect.
Earlier this season, he picked up a win in the SMART Modified Tour at nearby South Boston Speedway in his own car, but mechanical issues forced him to park his car for the weekend before he was able to team up with Joey Coulter’s Modified team.
“To be honest, I don’t know what to expect yet,” Preece said. “I don’t know what to expect after lap one. I’m looking forward to working with Coulter Motorsports.
I remember when I was behind him at South Boston, they had a fast race car. Unfortunately, we found a broken valve spring in our car the other day. They got wind of it and it came about to where I could run their car so it’s a good deal.”
Preece’s goal is the same as it is any time he shows up to a race track – to win.
“The reason I say I love racing is because I love winning, just like everybody who shows up,” Preece said. “That’s what we all want to do. That’s why we all race.
"We want the trophy and the money and everything at the end of the day. I’m going to show up, have some fun, and race these guys.”
After racing at FCS, Preece will head to Darlington to compete in Sunday's Goodyear 400. He seeks his first victory on the Cup Series.
Like FCS, Darlington is a gritty, challenging track known by the monikers, "The Track too Tough to Tame'' and "The Lady in Black.''
But Preece is no stranger to doing double or even triple duty and he said is up for the challenge.
“To be honest, I just did it last weekend where I raced Friday and Saturday in the Modifieds and Sunday in the Cup car,” Preece said. “It’s a pretty easy transition for me. I’ve been doing it on a regular basis. I think seat time in racing is one of the most important things.”
Preece is one of the headliners in a star-studded field competing at Franklin County Speedway on Saturday which also includes Bobby Labonte, Burt Myers, James Civali, Brandon Ward, and others.
Editor's Note: Andy Marquis works in media relations at Carteret County (N.C.)Speedway and also writes for Short Track Scene.