Preece wins SMART Modified race at South Boston

Preece, who drives the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, led all but eight laps of the 99-lap race that was slowed by nine caution flags and one red flag.

He led the first 49 laps, passed Hossfeld for the top spot on lap 58, and led the rest of the race.

NASCAR Hall Of Famer Bobby Labonte finished 17th in the 23-car field after being sidelined in one of the many mishaps in the race.

SMART Modified Tour driver Tim Brown was injured in an incident that occurred near the mid-point of the race.

In other races:

Trey Crews could not have had a better start to his 2021 racing season.

The South Boston resident took the lead from teenager Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C. on lap 31 and fended off multiple challenges from Borst to take the win in the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division feature.

“I knew we were going to be good here after our rookie year (in 2019),” Crews said.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to race here last year due to COVID. We knew we were going to be competitive, and that’s what we were. It’s a great feeling.”