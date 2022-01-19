 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Prep events are postponed

Franklin County's non-district boys varsity/junior varsity doubleheader at Bassett, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

Wednesday prep events involving Franklin County's boys varsity and junior varsity, girls varsity and junior varsity and wrestling and wrestling at Benjamin Franklin Middle School have been postponed.

The Eagles boys varsity and junior varsity teams were scheduled to play at Bassett.

No make-up date has been announced.

The Eagles girls varsity and junior varsity squads were scheduled to play at William Byrd.

No make-up date has been announced.

The Eagles wrestling team was scheduled to compete in a quad at Lord Botetourt.

A make-up date of Thursday, Jan. 27 has been set.

BFMS's wrestling team was scheduled to face William Byrd Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School match.

No make-up date has been set.

