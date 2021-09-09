Pride blanks Panthers in revival of old conference rivalry

FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College's Logan Schnabl netted both of her team's goals Tuesday night as the Pride blanked Ferrum College, 2-0, in a non-conference women's soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.
Schnabl scored her goals at 9:01 and 87:21.
The Pride (2-1) is a season removed from capturing the East Division championship in the USA South Athletic Conference.
Ferrum and Greensboro are former rivals in the USA South.
The Panthers (0-4) had several scoring opportunities after intermission, but failed to take advantage of those chances.
Natalie Habich assisted on one of Schnabl's goals.
Greensboro outshot Ferrum, 15-10, and held a 7-5 edge in corner kicks.
Taylor Harrison attempted five shots for Greensboro.
Pride goalkeeper Hannah Rice (2-1), a former Franklin County prep standout, saw action in the first half and collected one save.
Rice, a junior, was relieved in net after intermission by Lindsay Fox, a freshman who totaled four saves.
Jamie Adams took three shots for Ferrum.
Panthers netminder Abbey Hayes (0-1) played all 90 minutes and registered four saves.