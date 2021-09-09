 Skip to main content
Pride blanks Panthers in revival of old conference rivalry
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Pride blanks Panthers in revival of old conference rivalry

  • Updated
FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College's Logan Schnabl netted both of her team's goals Tuesday night as the Pride blanked Ferrum College, 2-0, in a non-conference women's soccer match at Penn-Roediger Field.

Schnabl scored her goals at 9:01 and 87:21.

The Pride (2-1) is a season removed from capturing the East Division championship in the USA South Athletic Conference.

Ferrum and Greensboro are former rivals in the USA South.

The Panthers (0-4) had several scoring opportunities after intermission, but failed to take advantage of those chances.

Natalie Habich assisted on one of Schnabl's goals.

Greensboro outshot Ferrum, 15-10, and held a 7-5 edge in corner kicks.

Taylor Harrison attempted five shots for Greensboro.

Pride goalkeeper Hannah Rice (2-1), a former Franklin County prep standout, saw action in the first half and collected one save.

Rice, a junior, was relieved in net after intermission by Lindsay Fox, a freshman who totaled four saves.

Jamie Adams took three shots for Ferrum.

Panthers netminder Abbey Hayes (0-1) played all 90 minutes and registered four saves.

Greensboro committed two fouls to Ferrum's one. Neither team was charged with an offsides violation.

Ferrum, which has been shut out in three of its four losses, returns to action Saturday against William Peace University. Match time in Cary, N.C. is 2 p.m.

