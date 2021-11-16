Pride pummels Panthers in season hoops opener

The 91 points are the most yielded by Ferrum since last January’s non-conference home game against William Peace (N.C.) University when the Panthers surrendered 93 in an eight-point setback.

The Panthers did equal the single-game program record for 3-point field goals (16), a standard that was set in a 1995 game against Greensboro when the two rivals competed in the USA South Athletic Conference.

The mark was first matched in 2018 against Berea (Ky.) College and matched a second time in 2019 against the University of Lynchburg.

The 3-point distance, which is equal to the distance played internationally, is the same in all NCAA divisions: 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches. It’s the second year that the distance is a Division III mandate.

Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said his team had trouble adapting to Greensboro’s style of play—a style he called “helter skelter’’ with lots of pressure out front.

“We played them two years ago at their place and it was the same type of game—they hit a lot of shots and ran a lot of isolation (plays),’’ Sanborn said.