Pride takes two from Panthers

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro (N.C.) College limited Ferrum College to six hits, three in each game Sunday and swept the Panthers, 4-0 and 4-3, in a non-conference softball doubleheader at Lathan Park.

The Pride (14-4) doubled the Panthers’ hit count, 6-3, in the first game and produced 10 hits in the nightcap and won despite committing five errors.

Ferrum (6-6) committed one error in the first game and played error-free softball in the second contest.

In the first game, Greensboro led from wire-to-wire, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning and one in the fourth.

Pride starting pitcher Cheyanne Cox (9-1) permitted two hits and two walks while striking out 11 in a performance lasting six innings. She faced 22 batters. Reliever Jenna Endsley, who faced five batters in the seventh, gave up one hit.

Kailey Walker paced Greensboro’s offense by going 1 of 4 with a double. She drove in three runs.

Greensboro stole three bases and produced two sacrifices.

Of Ferrum’s three hits, only one went for extra bases—a double by Emily Cook.

Panthers starter Skyler Swaney (4-3) lasted 1 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.