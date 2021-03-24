Pride takes two from Panthers

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro (N.C.) College limited Ferrum College to six hits, three in each game Sunday and swept the Panthers, 4-0 and 4-3, in a non-conference softball doubleheader at Lathan Park.
The Pride (14-4) doubled the Panthers’ hit count, 6-3, in the first game and produced 10 hits in the nightcap and won despite committing five errors.
Ferrum (6-6) committed one error in the first game and played error-free softball in the second contest.
In the first game, Greensboro led from wire-to-wire, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning and one in the fourth.
Pride starting pitcher Cheyanne Cox (9-1) permitted two hits and two walks while striking out 11 in a performance lasting six innings. She faced 22 batters. Reliever Jenna Endsley, who faced five batters in the seventh, gave up one hit.
Kailey Walker paced Greensboro’s offense by going 1 of 4 with a double. She drove in three runs.
Greensboro stole three bases and produced two sacrifices.
Of Ferrum’s three hits, only one went for extra bases—a double by Emily Cook.
Panthers starter Skyler Swaney (4-3) lasted 1 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.
Swaney surrendered two hits, five walks and three earned runs.
Ashton Lambeth worked 4 1/3 innings in relief and allowed four hits, no walks and no earned runs. She struck out two.
Also with his for the Panthers were Lambeth and Skyla Strohm.
Arielle Eure stole a base for the Panthers.
Six players accounted for Greensboro’s hits.
In the second game, Greensboro broke a 1-1 deadlock by tallying two runs in the second and one in the third.
Each team plated a run in the first, and the Panthers scored single runs in the fourth and sixth.
Swaney came home on a fielding error in the first inning, while Keri Hamlett’s double in the fourth brought Eure home and Brianna Weaver (Franklin County) scored on a fielding miscue in the sixth.
Hamlett’s double was Ferrum’s lone extra base hit.
For the Pride, Alexis Sox smacked a double and Jordan Deaton belted a solo home run to right center to account for her team’s third-inning run.
Cox was the starting and winning pitcher for Greensboro. In 5 2/3 innings, she permitted two hits, six walks and two runs, neither of which was earned. She struck out eight.
Endsley and Lauren Engel worked in relief for the Pride.
The Pride turned the game’s lone double play.
Eight players accounted for Greensboro’s hit. The Pride had two sacrifices and was caught stealing once.
Besides, Hamlett, Eure and Bayley Cunningham had hits for the Panthers, who stranded 12 base runners.
Erin Nelson (1-3) was charged with the loss. She surrendered eight hits, two walks and four runs, all of which were earned. She struck out one and yielded Deaton’s homer.
Nelson faced 24 batters.
Lambeth worked an inning of relief and allowed two hits. She faced five batters.
Former Franklin County standout Alex Prillaman entered the second game as a pinch runner, but didn’t advance on the bases. She did not play in the first game.
Ferrum and Greensboro face off in a doubleheader today at American National Bank Field with the first game starting at 4 p.m.