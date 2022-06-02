 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

Prillaman is co-Coach of the Year in Region A

  • 0
Prillaman is co-Coach of the Year in Region A

Franklin County's Jacklyn Prilliaman, who recently completed her first year as the Eagles head varsity girls lacrosse coach, is the co-Coach of the Year in Class 6 Region A for the 2022 season. She is a former standout player at Franklin County and Ferrum College and former Eagles girls junior varsity head coach.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

First-year Franklin County varsity girls lacrosse head coach Jacklyn Prillaman has garnered Coach of the Year accolades in Class 6 Region A for the 2022 season by a vote of the region's head coaches.

Prillaman, a former standout player at Franklin County and Ferrum College, began her prep coaching career as the Eagles girls junior varsity head coach. She led the varsity squad the regional semifinals and a 4-12 record.

Prillaman shares the honor with Thomas Dale head coach Katherine Caricofe.

Franklin County placed two players on the first team senior Bethany Jackson (attack) and junior Maggie Ventry (defender) and five players on the second team: senior Gabriella Hart (attack), freshman Kenzie Board (midfield), senior Emma Chaudet (midfield), sophomore Lauren Kelley (defender) and sophomore Anna Mullins (goalie).

Sophomore defender Gabe Campbell is the Eagles' lone first-team honoree on the boys all-region squad.

Senior attack Luke Juergen made the second team.

People are also reading…

Franklin County lost to Thomas Dale in the quarterfinals of the regional tournament and finished 3-11 in Chandler Hunt's first year as head coach.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Former Franklin County volleyball standout Courtney Bryant, a three-time Class 6 All-State player for the Eagles is shown in action during a s…

OUTFIELD PLAY

OUTFIELD PLAY

Franklin County outfielder Isaiah Hughes prepares to make a throw back into the infield during play in the championship game of the 2022 Blue …

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship