Prillaman is co-Coach of the Year in Region A

First-year Franklin County varsity girls lacrosse head coach Jacklyn Prillaman has garnered Coach of the Year accolades in Class 6 Region A for the 2022 season by a vote of the region's head coaches.

Prillaman, a former standout player at Franklin County and Ferrum College, began her prep coaching career as the Eagles girls junior varsity head coach. She led the varsity squad the regional semifinals and a 4-12 record.

Prillaman shares the honor with Thomas Dale head coach Katherine Caricofe.

Franklin County placed two players on the first team senior Bethany Jackson (attack) and junior Maggie Ventry (defender) and five players on the second team: senior Gabriella Hart (attack), freshman Kenzie Board (midfield), senior Emma Chaudet (midfield), sophomore Lauren Kelley (defender) and sophomore Anna Mullins (goalie).

Sophomore defender Gabe Campbell is the Eagles' lone first-team honoree on the boys all-region squad.

Senior attack Luke Juergen made the second team.

Franklin County lost to Thomas Dale in the quarterfinals of the regional tournament and finished 3-11 in Chandler Hunt's first year as head coach.