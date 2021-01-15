Primland course advances in 2021 rankings

MEADOWS OF DAN—The Highland Course at Primland has improved by five places in Golfweek’s newly released 2021 “Top 200 Resort Courses in the U.S.” list, rising to a rank of No. 27.

Set within Primland’s 12,000 acres of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Patrick County the Highland Course also earned the No. 2 rating in Virginia among the state’s several hundred public-access courses.

These new accolades come on the heels of The Highland Course landing at No. 37 in Golfweek’s “America’s 100 Best Courses You Can Play,” out of more than 10,000 public courses in the country, and No. 30 in Golf Digest’s biennial “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses, 2019-2020.”

“Primland is thankful for this critical praise and to be ranked among some of the most iconic and well-known golf courses in the country,” said Steve Helms, Primland vice president. “Our mission is to inspire our guests with our wide range of luxury amenities and activities.”

Designed by English architect Donald Steel, the Highland Course layout was carved out from the natural landscape of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 18-hole course has no surrounding development and is renowned for its conditions, elevation changes, putting greens, and views.