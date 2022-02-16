‘Putts for Paws’ is set for March 5

The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount is staging the Putts for Paws golf tournament Saturday, March 5 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee time is 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society.

The tournament is full, but hole sponsorships are still available for $50.

For information, contact rockymountrotaryclub @outlook.com .

SML Sandlot tourney is slated for March 12

The fourth annual SML Sandlot golf tournament is set for Saturday, March 12 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Cost is $240 per team.

Two mulligans, one for use on the first nine holes, the other for use on the last nine, one red tee and one string for putting can be purchased for an additional $10.

Also, putting games for cash, longest drive and closest to the pin contests and 50/50 and door-prize drawings are planned.

Hole sponsorships are available for purchased $50 for one hole, $100 for three holes.

The SML Sandlot Travel Baseball Organization fields teams in 8U, 9U, 10U and 11U age divisions.

More than 70 players compete in the organization.

Monies raised are used to help offset the majority any costs associated with maintaining the teams.

For information, call Matt Conley (540) 420-9958, Josh Herman (540) 797-8494, Brandon Meador, (540) 484-3890, Aaron Haigler, (540) 263-0254, or Brandon McMillan, (540) 416-6315.

Cheerleading tryouts are set for late March

Tryouts for the 2022-2023 Franklin County varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads and the Benjamin Franklin Middle School cheerleading team are scheduled for Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31.

Rising seventh or eighth-grade male or female students who are enrolled at BFMS for the 2022-2023 school year are eligible to try out for the middle school team.

Rising ninth through 12th grade students enrolled at the high school are eligible to try out for the FCHS squads.

Each candidate needs to have a VHSL physical form dated after May 1, 2021 on file with the FCHS Athletic Department to try out.

Cheerleader candidates are taught a cheer and a dance for the tryouts.

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to tryouts.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

The mascot candidates will be asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are scheduled for March in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Those interested in trying out should obtain an informational packet from the office on the BFMS or Gereau Center campuses or any office at FCHS.

For information, contact FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez through the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.

Riverheads wins Kahila Moonshine Classic

Riverheads Youth Wrestling captured the team championship of the 2022 Kahila Moonshine Classic youth wrestling tournament, contested Saturday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Forty teams competed for the championship, but only 25 squads scored points.

Riverheads netted 228.5 points followed by in second through 10th, Rural Retreat (187.5), Norton Wrestling Group (182), Viking Wrestling Club (172), Glenvar Youth Wrestling (161), Hilltopper Wrestling Club (156), Smith Mountain Lake Wrestling (153), Franklin County Wrestling Club (129.5), SML Elite/RAW (121) and Noke Wrestling RTC (112).

Placing 11th through 20th were Rural Retreat B (85.5), Big Orange/Northside (48), NOVA (43), Elite Grappling Wrestling Club (40), New River Wrestling Club (39), Patrick County Youth Wrestling (35), Darkhorse Wrestling (26), Richlands Wrestling Club (20), Chathan Punishers (13) and Foore (11).

Fishing 21st through 25th were Hall (7), CAVE SPRING (6), Floyd County (5), Goodview (4) and Midlothian Miners Wrestling Club (2).

Failing to score were Casper, Castlewood, Grayson County, Martinsville Wrestling Academy, PMMS, Salem High, OHK, Steel Wrestling, SVWC, Tabb Wrestling Club, Tazewell Wrestling Club, Team Botetourt Wrestling Club, TF40 Phantoms, Virginia Elite Wrestling Club and Wolfpack.

Franklin County Wrestling Club winners were Tanner Brumfield (fifth, 8U 43-45 pounds), Roco Herin (fourth, 8U 56 pounds), Leeam Negron (fifth, 8U 62 pounds), Cataleyah Likens (fifth, 10U 63 pounds) and Kevin Harvey (fourth, 12U 74 pounds).

Also, Xander Carter (fifth, 12U 135 pounds), Zachary Leftwich (first, 12U 160 pounds), Ryan Hedges (sixth, 14U 87 pounds), Tyler Harden (second, 14U 97 pounds), Caleb Likens (first, 14U 102-106 pounds), Gary English (fourth, 14U 110-114 pounds) and Jayson Correa (fifth, 14U 119-125 pounds).

Also, Colton McGuire (first, 14U 130-136 pounds), Jaimere Hayes (fourth, 14U 187 pounds), Kamryn Via (fourth, 16U, 94-106 pounds), Kaden Altice (third, 16U 126 pounds), Madelyn Turner (first, girls K-2, 50-60 pounds) and Cataleyah Likens (second, girls 3-5 60-80 pounds).