QCV receives grant that will benefit local schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE - QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) has received a $4,000 grant for Racquets for Reading from the Edgar A. Thurman Charitable Foundation for Children that will benefit 280 preschoolers and kindergartners in Franklin County during the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are so grateful for this generous grant that will enable us to hit the ground running in Franklin County in the new school year and fund books and giveaways for al lpreschoolers at the same time,’’ said Lynda Harrill, QCV Quickstart coordinator.

“This (past school) year, we did eight schools separately and the last four as a group. This grant will save us a lot of time so we can focus on funding books and giveaways for the 450 kindergartners in Franklin County and starting an imagination Library chapter there.

“There is lots of work to do.’’

QCV is an all-volunteer, grassroots, community tennis association established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in the heart of Virginia for beginners, especially underserved youth using the kid-sized QCV format.

QCV’s service area includes the counties of Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Fluvanna, Greene, Greensville, Halifax, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Nottoway, Orange, Prince Edward, Powhatan and Rappahannock and the cities of Martinsville, Danville, Charlottesville and under a special arrangement King George County.

QCV. Serves 214 schools with a total enrollment of 101,000 students, 15 departments of parks and recreation, three Boys & Girls Clubs and two YMCAs in 31 Virginia counties and independent cities.

Also, QCV has helped introduce tennis into physical education classes in 37 additional schools with 1,600 students in Virginia communities outside its service area.

Information on the organization can be found at quickstartcentral.org and quickstartcentra@comcast.net and on its social media platform (facebook).