Quakers are nine runs better than Panthers

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Guilford (N.C.) smacked five extra base hits, including two home runs by Bryce Vestal Monday and doubled Ferrum College’s hit total in a 16-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball victory over the Panthers at Edgar H. McBane Field.

The Quakers (7-15, 2-8 ODAC) and the Panthers (12-14, 2-8 ODAC) share last place in the current conference standings.

Ferrum’s loss is its second in a row, both in conference play.

The Panthers began a four-game road swing with the contest.

Ferrum led 1-0 through 2 1/2 innings after tallying the game’s initial run in the top of the second.

Guilford responded with 12 unanswered runs: four in the third, one in the fourth and seven in the fifth to produce an 11-run edge.

The Panthers scored four run in the top of the sixth to cut into the deficit, but the Quakers answered with three runs in the last of the frame to make the count 15-5.

Each team scored its final runs in the seventh.

Guilford outhit Ferrum, 14-7, and benefited from four Panthers errors, while playing mistake-free defense.

Vestal belted his home runs—a solo shot and a three-run shot—in the fourth and sixth frames. He was 3 of 6 with three runs and five RBIs.

Also, Michael Sumner, Isaiah Hairston and Allden Horne each smacked a double for the Quakers.

Ozzie Torres hit a solo home run for the Panthers in the sixth and Nick Funk and Dylan Sereno each recorded a double.

Sereno was 3 of 4 with three RBIs and Torres was 1 of 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Ferrum starter Devon Boothe (1-3), who hails from Franklin County, was charged with the loss. In five innings, he allowed 11 hits, two walks and 10 earned runs. He struck out three.

Guilford starter Adam Anderson (2-0) worked 5 2/3 innings for the win. He surrendered five hits, two walks and five earned runs, while striking out three.

The Panthers’ season resumes Wednesday with a scheduled non-conference game against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University.

Game time is 5 p.m. in Misenheimer, N.C.