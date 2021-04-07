Quakers edge Panthers in regular-season finale

FERRUM—Ryan Doyle tallied the match-winning goal as the contest reached the 10-minute mark Sunday in leading Guilford (N.C.) College to a 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer victory over Ferrum College on Senior Day at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Quakers (5-2-1, 5-2-1 ODAC) led 2-0 after netting the match’s first two goals during a nine-minute stretch of the first half, at 30:47 and 39:23.

Axel Sandoval-Pineda scored Guilford’s initial goal courtesy of an assist from Junior Chavez and Bruno Gonzalez tallied the second goal without the aid of an assist.

The Panthers (4-3-0, 4-3-0 ODAC) remained two goals in arrears until 65:57 when they scored off a corner kick.

Jeffrey Calix booted the ball into the scoring area and Pol Lambea leaped above four Guilford defenders and headed the ball into the net past Quakers starting netminder Zach Van Kempen.

Later in the half, Van Kempen sustained a head injury when he collided with Ferrum’s Enzo Guercio in the scoring area. Guercio received a yellow (warning) card on the play, the second of eight yellow cards issued in the second half—five to Ferrum and three to Guilford.