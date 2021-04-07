Quakers edge Panthers in regular-season finale

FERRUM—Ryan Doyle tallied the match-winning goal as the contest reached the 10-minute mark Sunday in leading Guilford (N.C.) College to a 3-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer victory over Ferrum College on Senior Day at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Quakers (5-2-1, 5-2-1 ODAC) led 2-0 after netting the match’s first two goals during a nine-minute stretch of the first half, at 30:47 and 39:23.
Axel Sandoval-Pineda scored Guilford’s initial goal courtesy of an assist from Junior Chavez and Bruno Gonzalez tallied the second goal without the aid of an assist.
The Panthers (4-3-0, 4-3-0 ODAC) remained two goals in arrears until 65:57 when they scored off a corner kick.
Jeffrey Calix booted the ball into the scoring area and Pol Lambea leaped above four Guilford defenders and headed the ball into the net past Quakers starting netminder Zach Van Kempen.
Later in the half, Van Kempen sustained a head injury when he collided with Ferrum’s Enzo Guercio in the scoring area. Guercio received a yellow (warning) card on the play, the second of eight yellow cards issued in the second half—five to Ferrum and three to Guilford.
Reserve goalkeeper Fisher Athey entered the match at 69:39 and surrendered the match’s equalizer when Champ Nithilertvijit found the back of the net off an assist from Andres Suarez.
Doyle’s match winner at 79:53 was aided by a Joenn Lanza assist.
Ferrum held a 21-8 edge in shots and advantages in shots on goal (8-4) and corner kicks (8-2) at match’s end.
Also, the Panthers committed seven fouls to the Quakers’ four.
Sabdoval-Pineda took three shots for Guilford, while Guercio attempted six shots for Ferrum.
Guilford had one scoring chance voided by an offsides call.
Atey (1-0) earned the win in net. He registered one save in 20 minutes of action. Van Kempen totaled five saves.
William Winters (4-3), Ferrum’s goalkeeper, recorded one save in 90 minutes of play.
Both teams have qualified for the league’s eight-team postseason tournament, which began Tuesday at campus sites.
All seven of Ferrum’s regular-season matches have been decided by one goal.
CORNER KICKS: Ferrum’s double overtime road win over conference foe Bridgewater College on Saturday, March 20 was the program’s 175th.
Mer’s soccer made its NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletics debut in 1988.
Ten coaches have contributed victories to the total, which now stands at 176: Frederic Torimiro (3), Tom Thatcher (58), Chris Gnehm (10), Dave Edwards (10), John Faircloth (13), Rod Baker (11), Jon Freeman (2), Andrew Pauly (36), Enda Creehan (29) and Felix Vu (4).