FERRUM—Guilford (N.C.) College manufactured two runs in the top of the first inning and the Quakers expanded, but never surrendered that early lead in a 11-7 wire-to-wire victory over Ferrum College Wednesday in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball contest at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (5-13, 0-5 ODAC) cut the gap to 2-1 after second baseman 0zzie Torres scored on a Quakers error., but by the fourth inning, Guilford (10-9-1, 2-4-1 ODAC) was in front 5-1.

The count was 9-2 in Guilford’s favor after Isaiah Hairston belted a two-run home run in the sixth and Nick Boles drove in two more runs with a base hit.

The Quakers capped their scoring when Bryce Vestal drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

Ferrum tallied five runs in the last of the eighth with a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly by Enrique Diaz, a double down the right-field line by Benjamin Thomas and an Elijah Byrd single to left field.

Guilford starter Jackson Marcellus (4-0) worked five innings for the victory. He allowed four hits, an earned run and two walks, while striking out five.

Guilford employed four pitchers in relief.

Ferrum starter Tyler Smith (1-2) toed the rubber for inning and surrendered three hits, two earned runs and a walk, while striking out one.

Ferrum used five pitchers in relief.

Guilford scored multiple runs in four innings and one, single-run rally, while Ferrum had one multiple run frame and two singe-run innings.

Following a non-conference road win Tuesday (See story in Sports Briefs), the Panthers were attempting to produce their second winning streak of the season, but failed to do so. Earlier this season, the Panthers won three games in a row.

Chase Wade, who drove in Guilford’s two, first-inning runs, was 4 of 6 at the plate with a double and three RBIs and Vestal was 3 of 5 with three runs and two RBIs.

Byrd was 2 of 3 with a double and two RBIs and Thomas was 2 of 2 with a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs.

Byrd ranks fourth in the ODAC in hitting with a .460 average.

Guilford outhit Ferrum, 14-10, and each team had two extra base hits: a double and a home run for the Quakers and a pair of doubles for the Panthers.

The two teams combined to commit seven errors: three by the Quakers, four by the Panthers.

Guilford ends a three-game losing streak with the triumph.

Ferrum travels to Harrisonburg for a conference doubleheader against Eastern Mennonite Saturday with the first game starting at noon.

Former Franklin County prep standout Logan Mason is a junior utility player for the Royals.

Ferrum begins a four-game home stand following the doubleheader with games against Averett University, Mary Baldwin University and two against Bridgewater College.