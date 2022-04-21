Quakers quash Panthers with five-run fifth

FERRUM - Guilford (N.C.) College rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday to erase a three-run deficit and defeat Ferrum College, 11-9, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball game at W.B. Adams Field.

The Panthers (13-21, 2-14 ODAC) suffered their second loss to the Quakers (10-18, 4-11 ODAC) this season, their third setback in a row and their eighth consecutive defeat in league play.

Ferrum crafted an 8-5 lead through four innings after tallying a run in the first, three in the second and four in the third.

The three-run second enabled the Panthers to wipe out the Quakers' initial 3-1 advantage.

Guilford led 5-4 following its two-run fourth, but Ferrum responded with four runs in its half of the frame to recapture the edge.

Each team scored a run in the eighth.

Guilford outhit Ferrum, 15-13, with each team registering three extra base hits: two doubles and a home run.

Each team committed two errors.

Bryce Vestal led off the game for the Quakers with a solo home run to left field and he would smack a double later in the contest.

Nick Funk provided the Panthers with their first run with a solo home run to left field in their half of the first.

In the bottom of the second, Shawn Baxter's RBI double and Ozzie Torres' two-run single enabled the Panthers to move in front 4-3.

In the last of the fourth, Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) stroked an RBI single, while a Thacker sacrifice fly and a Justin Brady base hit also drove in runs.

The Quakers' five-run fifth made the count 10-8.

Guilford tallied its final run on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth.

Chitwood would deliver another sacrifice fly in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Reliever Chase Wade (2-3) was the winning pitcher for Guilford and Ty Clark earned his second save of the season.

Wade permitted two hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings, while striking out one.

Michael Sumner was 4 of 6 with run and two RBIs and Colin Smith hit a double for the Quakers.

Ferrum starter Sal Lettieri (1-3) surrendered 10 hits, three walks and nine earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work and was charged with the loss.

Torres was 2 of 5 with a run and two RBIs, Funk scored twice and Thacker had a double.

Ferrum returns to action Saturday when the Panthers travel to Lexington for am ODAC doubleheader against Washington and Lee University.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Ferrum was scheduled to play a non-conference game against Averett University Thursday at Adams Field

That contest was originally set for Wednesday, April 27.

The Panthers have two home games left following the Averett contest, both against ODAC foe Randolph-Macon College on Saturday, April 30.