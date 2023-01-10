 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Quintet of Eagles earn All-Region honors

Jahylen Lee, Franklin County’s career-leading rusher, has earned first-team Class 6 Region A honors for the 2022 season. As a first-team selection, he is eligible for All-State accolades. Franklin County has not had an All-State player since 2011.

 Steven Marsh

Franklin County’s varsity football team has placed five players on the 2022 Class 6 Region A All-Region squad.

Earning first-team accolades is standout running back Jahylen Lee, who became the program’s career leading rusher during the season.

As a first-team selection, Lee, who finished his high-school career with more than 4,300 rushing yards, is eligible for All-State honors.

Named to the second team were Haven Mullins at linebacker and Eli Foutz at quarterback and defensive back.

Receiving honorable mention citations were Ke’Shaun Wright at linebacker and Nasir Holland at receiver.

Lee, Foutz, Wright and Holland are seniors; Mullins is a junior.

Franklin County finished 6-5 with the fifth setback coming to Western Branch in the quarterfinal round of the regional playoffs.

Franklin County has not had an All-State player since 2011 when Shaun Greer, Travis Pagans and Chance Tyree earned the distinction.

Overall, 33 players have garnered All-State honors since 1959.

