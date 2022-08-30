RACING RESULTS

RESULTS: Here are the official results from the Toby Nolen Memorial race on August 27, 2022 at Franklin County Speedway
Super Street:
1 - #15 Tristen Barnes (Pole)
2 - #5 Kyle Barnes
3 - #12 Jimmy Mullins
4 - #00 Genarro Palumbo
5 - #71 Dewey Smith
6 - #25 Chad Trammell
7 - #20 Mark Arrington
8 - #99 Tyler Ashley
Grand National Super Series Race #1:
1 - #57 AJ Henrikson
2 - #77 Kevin Kromer
3 - #42 Joe Wilder
4 - #75 Bob Schacht
5 - #3 Jason Shue
6 - #54 Mike Kurkowski
7 - #21 Eric Barber
8 - #99 Tyler Ashley
9 - #6 Larry Wilcox
10 - #Speed Marc Jones
DNS - #30 Jason McDowell
Grand National Super Series Race #2:
1 - #42 Joe Wilder
2 - #57 AJ Henrikson
3 - #21 Eric Barber
4 - #6 Larry Wilcox
5 - #77 Kevin Kromer
6 - #75 Bob Schacht
7 - #3 Billy Keyes
8 - #Speed Marc Jones
9 - #54 Mike Kurkowski
DNS - #99 Tyler Ashley
DNS - #30 Jason McDowell
Mini Stocks:
1 - #4 Daniel Hutson (Pole)
2 - #1 Brandon Brendle
3 - #27 Stonewall Kniceley
4 - #4 Cary Thomason
5 - #7 Tommy Hall
6 - #09 David Duncan
7 - #00 Gary Fitzgerald
Stock4 Race #1:
1 - #34 Chris Meeks (Pole)
2 - #28 Wes Givens
3 - #7 Keyshaun Claytor
4 - #33 Austin Guilliams
5 - #12 Joey Phillips
6 - #20 Noah Hinchee
7 - #28s Will Stevens
8 - #5 Josh Brown
9 - #93 TJ Smith
10 - #69 Joey Scott
11 - #22 Ryan Greer
12 - #00 Rachel Smith
13 - #21c Jr Cardwell
14 - #44 Adam Metzger
15 - #66 Darrell Chrisley
16 - #34x Randy Winingham
17 - #21 Adam Hollingsworth
DNS - #14 Jeff Fisher
Stock4 Race #2:
1 - #28 Wes Givens
2 - #34 Chris Meeks
3 - #33 Austin Guilliams
4 - #7 Keyshaun Claytor
5 - #34x Adam Metzger
6 - #93 TJ Smith
7 - #20 Noah Hinchee
8 - #12 Joey Phillips
9 - #69 Joey Scott
10 - #5 Josh Brown
11 - #22 Ryan Greer
12 - #28s Will Stevens
13 - #14 Jeff Fisher
14 - #21c Jr Cardwell
DNS - #44 Randy Winingham
DNS - #66 Darrell Chrisley
DNS - #21 Adam Hollingsworth
DNS - #00 Rachel Smith
Rookie4:
1 - #34x Randy Winingham
2 - #7 Keyshaun Claytor
3 - #28s Will Stevens
4 - #20 Noah Hinchee
5 - #12 Jaden Austin
6 - #00 Rachel Smith
7 - #21c Jr Cardwell
8 - #22 Ryan Greer
9 - #4sale Anthony Barrett
10 - #8 Sam Russell
11 - #5 Josh Brown
12 - #14 Jeff Fisher
13 - #21 Jason Moye
14 - #69 Joey Scott