 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AT FRANKLIN COUNTY SPEEDWAY

RACING RESULTS

RESULTS: Here are the official results from the Toby Nolen Memorial race on August 27, 2022 at Franklin County Speedway

Super Street:

1 - #15 Tristen Barnes (Pole)

2 - #5 Kyle Barnes

3 - #12 Jimmy Mullins

4 - #00 Genarro Palumbo

5 - #71 Dewey Smith

6 - #25 Chad Trammell

7 - #20 Mark Arrington

8 - #99 Tyler Ashley

Grand National Super Series Race #1:

1 - #57 AJ Henrikson

2 - #77 Kevin Kromer

3 - #42 Joe Wilder

People are also reading…

4 - #75 Bob Schacht

5 - #3 Jason Shue

6 - #54 Mike Kurkowski

7 - #21 Eric Barber

8 - #99 Tyler Ashley

9 - #6 Larry Wilcox

10 - #Speed Marc Jones

DNS - #30 Jason McDowell

Grand National Super Series Race #2:

1 - #42 Joe Wilder

2 - #57 AJ Henrikson

3 - #21 Eric Barber

4 - #6 Larry Wilcox

5 - #77 Kevin Kromer

6 - #75 Bob Schacht

7 - #3 Billy Keyes

8 - #Speed Marc Jones

9 - #54 Mike Kurkowski

DNS - #99 Tyler Ashley

DNS - #30 Jason McDowell

Mini Stocks:

1 - #4 Daniel Hutson (Pole)

2 - #1 Brandon Brendle

3 - #27 Stonewall Kniceley

4 - #4 Cary Thomason

5 - #7 Tommy Hall

6 - #09 David Duncan

7 - #00 Gary Fitzgerald

Stock4 Race #1:

1 - #34 Chris Meeks (Pole)

2 - #28 Wes Givens

3 - #7 Keyshaun Claytor

4 - #33 Austin Guilliams

5 - #12 Joey Phillips

6 - #20 Noah Hinchee

7 - #28s Will Stevens

8 - #5 Josh Brown

9 - #93 TJ Smith

10 - #69 Joey Scott

11 - #22 Ryan Greer

12 - #00 Rachel Smith

13 - #21c Jr Cardwell

14 - #44 Adam Metzger

15 - #66 Darrell Chrisley

16 - #34x Randy Winingham

17 - #21 Adam Hollingsworth

DNS - #14 Jeff Fisher

Stock4 Race #2:

1 - #28 Wes Givens

2 - #34 Chris Meeks

3 - #33 Austin Guilliams

4 - #7 Keyshaun Claytor

5 - #34x Adam Metzger

6 - #93 TJ Smith

7 - #20 Noah Hinchee

8 - #12 Joey Phillips

9 - #69 Joey Scott

10 - #5 Josh Brown

11 - #22 Ryan Greer

12 - #28s Will Stevens

13 - #14 Jeff Fisher

14 - #21c Jr Cardwell

DNS - #44 Randy Winingham

DNS - #66 Darrell Chrisley

DNS - #21 Adam Hollingsworth

DNS - #00 Rachel Smith

Rookie4:

1 - #34x Randy Winingham

2 - #7 Keyshaun Claytor

3 - #28s Will Stevens

4 - #20 Noah Hinchee

5 - #12 Jaden Austin

6 - #00 Rachel Smith

7 - #21c Jr Cardwell

8 - #22 Ryan Greer

9 - #4sale Anthony Barrett

10 - #8 Sam Russell

11 - #5 Josh Brown

12 - #14 Jeff Fisher

13 - #21 Jason Moye

14 - #69 Joey Scott

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS B-team falls in opener. 35-8

BFMS B-team falls in opener. 35-8

Andrew Lewis scored the game's first 20 points and its last 15 for a 35-8 victory over Benjamin  Franklin Middle School in a football match-up…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage