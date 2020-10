Paul Hicks, a Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) freshman, races to the finish line for the Knights during last Thursday’s boys varsity cross country 5K (5,000 meters) race at North Cross in Roanoke. He completed the race in 27:13.40. CHA and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) return to action today in the Warrior Run at Faith Christian School in Roanoke. The first race takes the starter’s gun at 4:30 p.m.