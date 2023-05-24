SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation’s Ramble Weekend presented by Smoot Construction is set for Saturday, June 3 at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex

The weekend includes the professionally-timed Pigg Path 5K and Farm Strong Obstacle Course Race, a four-mile float with return shuttle and seven hours of live music with food trucks and a beverage garden.

Two nights of camping and a Ramble t-shirt also is included in the $25 price.

To register, visit https://www.playfranklincounty.com/197/Ramble-Weekend .

Cundiff receives academic honorsAUSTIN, Texas—University of Lynchburg softball third baseman Karle Cundiff, a former standout prep student- athlete at Franklin County, has been selected to the Academic All-District team by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Cundiff is one of five Lynchburg players chosen.

The presentation of Academic All-America accolades dates to 1952.

Student-athletes must have attained a cumulative grade-point-average (GPA) of at least 3.5 and be a starter or significant contributor to his or her team to be eligible for nomination.

Cundiff earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels following the 2023 campaign.

Manchester shuts out Franklin County girlsSONTAG—Manchester shut out Franklin County, 5-0, Monday in the opening round of regional girls tennis tournament at the Franklin County Recreation Park Courts.

The Eagles (5-11) finish the 2023 season with the loss, their second in a row and seventh by shutout.

Manchester ends Eagles’ seasonCHESTERFIELD -Manchester claimed victory Monday in its opening round match of regional boys tennis tournament with a 9-0 triumph over Franklin County.

The Eagles (0-16) failed to win a match this season; they were shut out 11 times and managed to win five games, falling 8-1 in five matches.

Cosby blanks Eagles in regional girls lacrosseCHESTERFIELD—Cosby shut out Franklin County, 20-0, Friday in the opening round of Class 6 regional girls lacrosse tournament.

The Eagles (2-13) end their 2023 season with the loss.

Ocean Lakes brings an end to Eagles’ campaignVIRGINIA BEACH—Ocean Lakes routed Franklin County, 18-2, Friday in the opening round of the Class 6 regional boys lacrosse tournament.

The Eagles (4-11) conclude their 2023 season with the setback.

Crowl claims top individual baseball awardsFranklin County pitcher/third baseman Preston Crowl has claimed two top individual awards in the Blue Ridge District for the 2023 season.

Crowl has been named the league’s co-Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.

Joining Crowl on the league’s first team are Lawson Pasley, Wes Hill and Ashton Hylton.

Named to the second team is Ean Amerson.

Franklin County, the district’s runner-up each of the past two years, returns to action Thursday in the regional playoffs at Manchester.

Seven softball players receive laurelsSeven Franklin County softball players have earned All-Blue Ridge District honors for the 2023 season.

Receiving first-team laurels are Kaylee Manning, Eva Custer, Becca Merrick and Delaney Foley.

Named to the second team are Madison Ingram, Morgan McCrary and Maria Gutteriez.

The Eagles (16-6) captured the Blue Ridge District championship by defeating Northside, 6-4, in the title game of the league’s postseason tournament.

Franklin County, seeded No. 2, plays Manchester in the regional playoffs Friday.

Game time is 6 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.

Five boys soccer players are honoredFive Franklin County boys soccer players have garnered All-Blue Ridge District honors for the 2023 season.

Selected to the first team are Forrest Moorman (defense), Andrew Riddle (midfield) and Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez (forward).

Named to the second team are Luke Jackson (defense) and Jonathan Castenada (midfield).

Franklin County opens regional tournament play today (Wednesday, May 24) against Manchester.

Match time is 6 p.m. at Ferrum College’ W.B. Adams Stadium.

Atchue wins at Dogwood InvitationalCHARLOTTESVILLE—Franklin County long-distance star Nathan Atchue recently won the boys’ 3,200-meter run at the Dogwood Invitational, staged at the University of Virginia.

Atchue, a University of Tennessee signee, won the event in 8:54.24.

Atchue’s time is the best in the state according to milestat.com.

Torres, Thacker are cited by ODACFOREST—Ferrum College baseball players Ozzie Torres and Bryce Thacker have earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors for the 2023 season.

This mark the second time that both players have received all-league accolades.

Torres, a senior second baseman, batted .324 with seven doubles, one triple, five home runs and 25 RBIs. He finished the season with a .385 on-base percentage and a .494 slugging percentage.

Thacker batted .301 with seven doubles, a .342 slugging percentage anda .424 on-base percentage and a .342 slugging percentage.

Torres and Thacker, a junior third baseman/outfielder, are the 32nd and 33rd players to receive all-conference laurels during the 10-year Ferrum coaching career of Ryan Brittle.

Veney earns ODAC lacrosse accoladesFOREST—Ferrum College’s Makaila Veney has earned second-team All Old-Dominion Athletic Conference laurels in women’s lacrosse for the 2023 season.

Veney, a sophomore defender, hails from Montross.

This past season, she registered 30 caused turnovers, which ranked sixth-best in the conference.

Also, she claimed 48 ground balls, which was tied for fifth-best in the ODAC, won 39 draw controls and distributed an assist.

Veney started 16 of 17 matches for the Panthers in her first season on the squad.

In the fall, Veney plays for Ferrum’s volleyball team; she is a two-year starter at middle blocker.

Basham signs with BengalsCINCINNATI, Ohio—After spending his college football career in the state, former Franklin County prep star Tarell Basham is returning to Ohio as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In early April, Basham signed one-year agreement with the AFC North club as an unrestricted free agent.

Basham, a defensive end, spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans.

He was released by Dallas in November and signed by Tennessee in December.

A third-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts (80th overall selection) in 2017, Basham also has spent time with the New York Jets.

Basham is a seventh-year NFL player.

Basham has played in 82 career games with 18 starts. His career statistics are 117 tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, seven pass deflections, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

After his Franklin County career, Basham played a post-graduate season at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, then he began his college career at Ohio University where he earned Freshman All-America honors and was chosen Player of the Year in the Football Bowl Series (FBS) Mid-American Conference (MAC) following his senior campaign.

The Bengals have home games scheduled against Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Buffalo, Houston, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Minnesota and Cleveland and away games set against Cleveland, Tennessee, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

Norton/Black Hats tournament is June 3TROUTVILLE—The Hank Norton/Black Hats golf tournament is Saturday June 3 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The club is on 2414 Country Club in Troutville.

For information, call (540) 932-1455.

Prospect camp is June 10 and June 24FERRUM—The 2023 Ferrum Night Lights Prospect Camp is Saturday, June 10 and Saturday, June 24 on the college’s campus.

Sessions are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Check in begins at 4 p.m.

Cost is $40.

For information, contact Ferrum assistant coach AJ Hopke by email: ehopke@ferrum.edu .