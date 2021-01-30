Randolph claims overtime win over Ferrum

"It was a tough loss. It was a game I feel like we should have won,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said.

The Panthers' free-throw shooting, normally a team strength, made matters worse - the were 13 of 25 from the line.

"We hurt ourselves...from the free-throw line. You just can't do that in close games,'' Harvey said.

"We were up (by four points) with a minute left and had a couple of breakdowns defensively - a missed box-out assignment and then on the last possession of regulation, we got mixed up and had two (players) chase one player and left (Gonzalez) wide open,'' Harvey said.

"We just have to execute better in those situations. We didn't (Friday). … It was a tough won to lose for sure.''

Stark tallied 24 points and passed out seven assists, while Gonzales grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds.

Cabiness scored 24 points and Jacy Marvin totaled 17 and distributed six assists, while Cameron Hawkins pulled down 12 rebounds.

Randolph converted 44.4% (24 of 54) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum's 34.8% (24 of 69) shooting clip.

Ferrum won the rebound battle, 44-42, and each team passed out 15 assists.