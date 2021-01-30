Randolph claims overtime win over Ferrum

LYNCHBURG - Randolph College outscored Ferrum College 10-8 in overtime Friday for a 72-70 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's basketball victory in its 2021 season opener.
Randolph (1-0) netted the first five points of overtime and never trailed in the extra, five-minute frame.
The count was even at 62 at the end of regulation play.
The Panthers (1-2) held a four-point lead with less than a minute to play, but they failed to protect it.
Two free throws by Kylie Stark tied the score at 60 with 20 seconds showing.
A Kayla Cabiness lay-up with 3.2 second remaining broke that stalemate, Lanaysia Gonzales answered with a lay-up and she was fouled on the make.
Gonzales failed to complete the three-point play when she missed the ensuing free throw, thus overtime would commence.
Cameron O'Neal netted the first points of overtime for Randolph to give the WildCats an edge they would not surrender.
Randolph led 17-15 after the first quarter and repeated that count in capturing the second stanza to move in front by four points, 34-30, at intermission.
Ferrum (1-2) cut two points off the deficit by claiming the third period, 18-16, and the Panthers won the fourth quarter, 14-12.
"It was a tough loss. It was a game I feel like we should have won,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said.
The Panthers' free-throw shooting, normally a team strength, made matters worse - the were 13 of 25 from the line.
"We hurt ourselves...from the free-throw line. You just can't do that in close games,'' Harvey said.
"We were up (by four points) with a minute left and had a couple of breakdowns defensively - a missed box-out assignment and then on the last possession of regulation, we got mixed up and had two (players) chase one player and left (Gonzalez) wide open,'' Harvey said.
"We just have to execute better in those situations. We didn't (Friday). … It was a tough won to lose for sure.''
Stark tallied 24 points and passed out seven assists, while Gonzales grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds.
Cabiness scored 24 points and Jacy Marvin totaled 17 and distributed six assists, while Cameron Hawkins pulled down 12 rebounds.
Randolph converted 44.4% (24 of 54) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum's 34.8% (24 of 69) shooting clip.
Ferrum won the rebound battle, 44-42, and each team passed out 15 assists.
Randolph won despite committing 15 turnovers to 10 for Ferrum.
At game's end, the Panthers held advantages in points off turnovers (17-12), second-chance points (15-6), points in the paint (28-22) and fast-break points (9-4).
Bench scoring was even at 8.
"Hopefully, we will learn from our mistakes and be better for it. Offensively, we are doing some good things right now. I see a lot of positive things that we can build on,''Harvey said.
Ferrum's next game is Friday (Feb. 5) against ODAC foe University of Lynchburg. Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.